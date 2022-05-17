The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen injured in offseason workout on Instagram Live

Cohen was a dynamic force for the Bears in 2018, but missed most of the last two seasons with an injury.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen injured in offseason workout on Instagram Live
Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs with the ball in a 2019 game.

Cohen hasn’t played since early in the 2020 season.

AP Photos

Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen got hurt Tuesday during a workout that was being broadcast live on Instagram. He was in the middle of a drill when he fell to the ground and grabbed his right ankle area. It was not immediately clear how severe the injury was.

Cohen, 26, is trying to restart his career after missing nearly two seasons because of a torn ACL. He suffered the injury while calling for a fair catch on a punt return against the Falcons in Week 3 of the 2020 season and hasn’t played since. The Bears released him in March.

Cohen was one of the biggest stars on the Bears’ 2018 playoff team while putting up 1,169 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. He struggled the next season, but returned in 2020 with renewed dedication and earned a three-year, $17.3 million contract extension shortly before the Falcons game.

