Monday, May 23, 2022
Ex-Bears QB Nick Foles signs with Colts

Foles will back up veteran Matt Ryan, who was acquired in a trade with the Falcons for a third-round draft pick. Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII in 2018, spent two seasons with the Bears, starting seven games in 2020.

Mark Potash
   




Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Bears quarterback Nick Foles has signed a two-year contract with the Colts. Foles, 33, will back up veteran Matt Ryan, who was acquired by the Colts in a trade with the Falcons for a 2022 third-round draft pick.

He reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator with the Eagles when Foles was the MVP of Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season.

Foles spent the past two seasons with the Bears after being acquired in a trade with the Jaguars in 2020. He threw three touchdown passes in relief of Mitch Trubisky against the Falcons in Week 3 in 2020, but faltered in seven starts following that game. Foles had a 79.6 passer rating as a starter (seven touchdowns, seven interceptions) and the Bears went 2-5.

One of his two victories as a starter came against the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, when he completed 30-of-42 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 20-19 victory at Soldier Field on Oct. 8, 2020.

Foles suffered an injury against the Vikings and was replaced by Trubisky for the final seven games of the 2020 season. He fell out of favor with the coaching staff and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields last season.

Foles led the NFL in passer rating (119.2) in 2013 with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. In 2017, he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl as a replacement for injured starter Carson Wentz, culminating with the MVP performance in Super Bowl LII. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton in a 41-33 victory over the Patriots.

