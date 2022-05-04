The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Bears claim former Notre Dame WR Chris Finke off waivers from Chiefs

The addition gives them nine receivers on the 90-man roster.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
Former Notre Dame receiver Chris Finke runs with the ball for his school in a 2019 game.

Finke had 1,251 yards receiving and eight touchdown catches in four seasons at Notre Dame.

AP Photos

After using just one of their 11 draft picks on a wide receiver last week, the Bears added another Wednesday by claiming Chris Finke off waivers from the Chiefs.

The Chiefs waived Finke on Tuesday without him ever playing a game for them. He went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and has been with the 49ers and Chiefs, but hasn’t appeared in a game.

He was consistently productive over his final two seasons at Notre Dame, totaling 91 catches, 1,027 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games over 2018 and ‘19.

The pickup gives the Bears nine receivers on their active roster, led by third-year player Darnell Mooney and free agent additions Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. They also drafted Velus Jones out of Tennessee in the third round last week.

Finke is on the 90-man roster and would go through offseason practices with the team if it keeps him. The Bears have rookie minicamp this week and begin Organized Team Activities on May 16.

