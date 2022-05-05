Bears single-game, suite tickets for 2022 on sale May 12
The sale begins just after the NFL announces the 2022 league schedule. The Bears play nine home games this season, against the Eagles, Commanders, Dolphins, Bills, Texans, 49ers, Packers, Vikings and Lions.
The Bears will sell single-game tickets and suite availability for 2022 preseason and regular-season games on May 12 at 8:30 p.m., after the NFL announces the regular-season schedule, the team announced.
Tickets will be available to the general public via the team’s website at ChicagoBears.com/Tickets. Demand-based pricing will be used again this season. The Bears, under new head coach Matt Eberflus, have nine home games this season: against the Packers, Lions, Vikings, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills, Texans and 49ers.
