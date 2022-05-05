Bears single-game, suite tickets for 2022 on sale May 12

The Bears will sell single-game tickets and suite availability for 2022 preseason and regular-season games on May 12 at 8:30 p.m., after the NFL announces the regular-season schedule, the team announced.

Tickets will be available to the general public via the team’s website at ChicagoBears.com/Tickets. Demand-based pricing will be used again this season. The Bears, under new head coach Matt Eberflus, have nine home games this season: against the Packers, Lions, Vikings, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills, Texans and 49ers.