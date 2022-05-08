The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Rookie camp a ‘cool moment’ for center — and Bears fan — Doug Kramer

From the western suburbs to Illinois to the Bears — the same path to the NFL as Red Grange — the Hinsdale Central product is living a dream. “I understand what it means to people in this city — to the people who wear it to the people who have worn it in the past.”

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Rookie camp a ‘cool moment’ for center — and Bears fan — Doug Kramer
Illinois v Nebraska

Doug Kramer (65) started 48 games over five seasons with Illinois and was a second-team all-Big Ten center in 2021.

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The NFL is a huge step for every player at rookie mini-camp, but center Doug Kramer has the sweetest transition of all — from Bears fan to Bear.

The Hinsdale Central product, a sixth-round draft pick from Illinois, had his introduction to Halas Hall this weekend. After being “kind of in shock” about becoming a Bear when he was drafted last week, the reality hit him this week.

“That’s a cool moment,” Kramer said. “I know what the logo means to so many people in this city. I was impacted by the team growing up — that was one of the reasons why I fell in love with the game, was watching the Bears as a kid.

“I understand what it means to people in this city — to the people who wear it to the people who have worn it in the past. Obviously I haven’t gone through it yet, so there are still things I need to learn and figure out. I’m just happy to go through it.”

Kramer, who will turn 24 next month, was coming of age as a sports fan when the Bears went to the Super Bowl XLI in 2006. So his favorite Bears players growing up were predictable.

“Before I started playing offensive line, it was Brian Urlacher and Devin Hester — those are the two guys I think a lot of young guys growing up in Chicago loved,” Kramer said. “Once I started playing offensive line, Olin Kreutz was the guy that I always watched. I just loved the way he played the game, what he stood for. He just got after it every single play, so I loved him.”

Now the work begins. As a sixth-round draft pick, the 6-2, 299-pound Kramer has a long road ahead of him, with the practice squad a likely spot to learn behind Lucas Patrick. But centers with his makeup have had long NFL careers.

“You just have to have confidence in yourself and your ability,” said Kramer, who started 48 games in five seasons at Illinois and was a second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2021. “I was drafted here and this is the reality. Now it’s about taking it to the field and the film room, getting to meet the guys in the offensive line room, become a part of that room and earn that spot.”

Looking out for No. 1

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is undaunted by the likelihood that the Bears will go into training camp without a proven No. 1 receiver. He’s hoping the offense will produce one.

“Everybody wants Davante Adams. Who wouldn’t want Davante Adams, right?” Said Getsy, who was the Packers’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator the past two seasons. “But Davante wasn’t Davante until he became Davante. I think the system will enable some of these guys to play at their potential. So we’ll see what we can do. We’ll give them an opportunity to show what they’ve got.”

High EQ-rating

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who had nine receptions for 98 yards and no touchdowns for the Packers last year, is a candidate to be better than people think. The Bears signed St. Brown to a one-year contract in free agency.

“I was really excited that we were able to snag him because I think his best football is ahead of him,” Getsy said. “You talk about a big body, a guy that can run —his toughness and all that stuff and everything we’re going to preach in this system, he’s that expectation. He’s that leader of that mindset.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy: There’s ‘no one that cares more’ than Justin Fields
Bears notebook: Dominique Robinson in a rush to be ‘great’ at DE
Opportunity could be knocking for Bears’ rookie O-linemen
Coach Matt Eberflus making good on promise to let DC Alan Williams run Bears’ defense
Bears have ‘big plan’ for rookie WR Velus Jones
Bears 2nd-round DBs Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker could be game-changing duo
The Latest
Dallas Keuchel pitched six innings of two-run ball against the Red Sox Sunday in Boston.
Keuchel goes six solid innings, White Sox bullpen preserves sixth straight win
White Sox climb above .500 after completing series sweep in Boston
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Police are searching for a man who has attacked and sexually assaulted women in Logan Square.
News
Police searching for male wanted for attacking, sexually assaulting women in Logan Square
The male wore dark clothing with a surgical mask and either a construction vest or Amazon vest. He was described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy stands with his hands in his pockets while Bears players warm up before voluntary minicamp on April 20.
Bears
Luke Getsy: There’s ‘no one that cares more’ than Justin Fields
The faster Fields can climb, the better — both for the second-year quarterback and his first-year offensive coordinator.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ncuti Gatwa poses for photographers upon arrival for the British Academy Television Awards in London, June 6, 2021.
Entertainment and Culture
New ‘Doctor Who’ star is ‘Sex Education’ actor Ncuti Gatwa
The Rwanda-born, Scotland-raised Gatwa, 29, will be the first Black actor to helm the quintessential British sci-fi show.
By Associated Press
 
Rep. Jackie Speier, House Speaker Pelosi And Congressional Democrats Mark Vote On The Equal Rights Amendment Ratification
Letters to the Editor
Enact 28th Amendment, for gender equality
The government should act on the long-awaited Equal Rights Amendment.
By Letters to the Editor
 