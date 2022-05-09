The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies

Mack, the brother of former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, played in three games last season. The six players who were signed participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies
Ledarius Mack (43) played in three games for the Bears last season.

Ledarius Mack (43) played in three games for the Bears last season.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears waived linebacker Ledarius Mack and signed six players who participated in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last weekend: Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor, Ball State linebacker Christian Albright, Charlotte safety Jon Alexander, Temple long-snapper Antonio Ortiz, Western Michigan safety AJ Thomas and Ohio running back De’Montre Tuggle.

Mack, the brother of former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, was the only veteran among six players cut. The others were rookies signed as undrafted free agents following the draft: Ohio State running back Master Teague, Southern Illinois wide receiver Landon Lenoir, Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver, Miami safety Amari Carter and Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander.

With Mack cut, the Bears have 29 players remaining from the 63 who were on the roster (active, injured reserve, COVID-19 list) at the end of last season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rookie camp a ‘cool moment’ for center — and Bears fan — Doug Kramer
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: There’s ‘no one that cares more’ than Justin Fields
Bears notebook: Dominique Robinson in a rush to be ‘great’ at DE
Opportunity could be knocking for Bears’ rookie O-linemen
Coach Matt Eberflus making good on promise to let DC Alan Williams run Bears’ defense
Bears have ‘big plan’ for rookie WR Velus Jones
The Latest
Dakotah Earley was shot and seriously wounded during a robbery on May 6 in Lincoln Park.
Crime
Lincoln Park robbery victim remains in critical condition after he was shot three times by duo wanted in 7 other North Side crimes
“Dakotah [Earley] is fighting as hard as he can right now,” his brother wrote Sunday.
By David Struett
 
First lady Jill Biden, holding a bouquet of flowers, greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Ukraine
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants.
By Associated Press
 
Jack Suwinski of the Pittsburgh Pirates singles for his first Major League hit in the ninth inning against the Brewers at PNC Park on April 26, 2022 in Pittsburgh.
High School Baseball
Public League to big league: Taft’s Jack Suwinski settles in with Pirates
The kid who grew up in Norwood Park, starting out playing T-ball as a 6-year-old, made his MLB debut with the Pirates on April 26 as a 23-year-old outfielder.
By Mike Clark
 
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic expected to win second consecutive NBA MVP award
Denver’s 7-foot center was the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.
By Associated Press
 
Johnuel “Boogie” Fland shoots hoops in the gymnasium of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. Fland is among a growing number of high school athletes who have signed sponsorship deals for their name, image and likeness.
High School Sports
High school athletes start to take advantage of NIL deals
Seven states have so far approved the deals for prep athletes. Other states continue to debate whether NILs would sully high school sports.
By Mark Gillespie | Associated Press
 