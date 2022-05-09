Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies

The Bears waived linebacker Ledarius Mack and signed six players who participated in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last weekend: Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor, Ball State linebacker Christian Albright, Charlotte safety Jon Alexander, Temple long-snapper Antonio Ortiz, Western Michigan safety AJ Thomas and Ohio running back De’Montre Tuggle.

Mack, the brother of former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, was the only veteran among six players cut. The others were rookies signed as undrafted free agents following the draft: Ohio State running back Master Teague, Southern Illinois wide receiver Landon Lenoir, Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver, Miami safety Amari Carter and Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander.

With Mack cut, the Bears have 29 players remaining from the 63 who were on the roster (active, injured reserve, COVID-19 list) at the end of last season.

