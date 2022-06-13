The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears bring back DT Mike Pennel, cut DE Jeremiah Attoachu

They made the move just before the start of mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears bring back DT Mike Pennel, cut DE Jeremiah Attoachu
A photo of Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

Mike Pennel was with the Bears last summer before going on Injured Reserve.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

The Bears added veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel on Monday and made room for him by cutting defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu.

Pennel, 31, has played eight seasons and appeared in 10 games for the Falcons last season. He started seven games for the Jets in 2018, but has been a full-time reserve since.

He was with the Bears last summer, but went on Injured Reserve and was cut before the season started.

He signed in time for the team’s mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday before an extended break ahead of training camp.

Attaochu, 29, played five games for the Bears last season before tearing a pectoral muscle and missing the rest of it. He said last week he was looking forward to establishing a role in the new defense under coach Matt Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams.

“I get to do one job, and that’s get off the ball, get in a track stance and use my athleticism,” he said. “It takes the thinking out it for a guy with superior athleticism, so a guy that can get off the ball before everybody else, beat the o-lineman out of his stance, use my quickness, use my speed — I definitely fit in very well.”

Attaochu’s departure also means the Bears are down to one NFLPA player rep: tight end Cole Kmet.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Sportsbooks paint pessimistic picture for Bears
Bears laud Justin Fields 2.0 — ‘a legit field general’
Justin Fields shows some power at Wrigley Field
Plan B: Bears DT Justin Jones thriving, feeling ‘at home’ in scheme
Rookie LT Braxton Jones gets his shot at Bears OTA
Bears coach Matt Eberflus downplays OTA penalty
The Latest
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Suburban Chicago
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Heather Mack holds her baby in a cell while she talk with his relative before her trial on March 31, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Chicago
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Mack, who is being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, has been at the center of an international legal saga ever since the gruesome discovery of her mother’s body inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort on Aug. 12, 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
Lamont Mathews, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B, adjunct professor in Harper College Art Department.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County to unveil new flag
Almost 300 designs were submitted from students at 40 high schools throughout the county, and an appointed flag advisory panel narrowed the selection to six flags in March. The new flag will be showcased Tuesday.
By Manny Ramos
 
Video from an interview with Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022
Politics
9 takeaways from the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing: Spotlight on Trump’s ‘Big lie, big ripoff’
The key quote on Monday was from former Attorney General Bob Barr on Trump’s election fraud claims: “If he really believes this stuff ... he’s become detached from reality.”
By Lynn Sweet
 