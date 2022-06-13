Bears bring back DT Mike Pennel, cut DE Jeremiah Attoachu

The Bears added veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel on Monday and made room for him by cutting defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu.

Pennel, 31, has played eight seasons and appeared in 10 games for the Falcons last season. He started seven games for the Jets in 2018, but has been a full-time reserve since.

He was with the Bears last summer, but went on Injured Reserve and was cut before the season started.

He signed in time for the team’s mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday before an extended break ahead of training camp.

Attaochu, 29, played five games for the Bears last season before tearing a pectoral muscle and missing the rest of it. He said last week he was looking forward to establishing a role in the new defense under coach Matt Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams.

“I get to do one job, and that’s get off the ball, get in a track stance and use my athleticism,” he said. “It takes the thinking out it for a guy with superior athleticism, so a guy that can get off the ball before everybody else, beat the o-lineman out of his stance, use my quickness, use my speed — I definitely fit in very well.”

Attaochu’s departure also means the Bears are down to one NFLPA player rep: tight end Cole Kmet.

