Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Bears star Robert Quinn skips minicamp in unexcused absence

Coach Matt Eberflus said he had hoped Quinn would show up, but would leave it to GM Ryan Poles at this point.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears defensive end Robert Quinn after a game against the Giants last season.

Quinn set the franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have run into their first big problem: Defensive end Robert Quinn, their most accomplished and highest-paid player, no-showed for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Eberflus didn’t make it a big issue, but he also didn’t brush it aside.

“We hoped he would be here,” he said. “He’s not. Ryan and his staff are gonna work through that.”

When asked whether the absence was excused, Eberflus said flatly, “No, it’s mandatory minicamp.”

Quinn did not report for voluntary Organized Team Activities over the past few months, but everyone seemed reasonably fine with that. At 32 years old and 11 seasons into his career, he said in April he was confident his own offseason workout program would be best, saying, “This is not my first rodeo.”

Eberflus responded in May by acknowledging Quinn’s résumé, but adding he wished he’d opted in for OTAs.

He has been enigmatic throughout his career, so it’s not immediately clear why Quinn would skip minicamp. He has been rumored in trade talks since January, but Poles has indicated he is part of the team’s plan for this season.

Quinn set the franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season and earned his third Pro Bowl selection.

