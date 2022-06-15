Cody Whitehair excused from practice; Robert Quinn remains a no-show

Bears guard Cody Whitehair was excused from mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, while defensive end Robert Quinn’s unexcused absence stretched into another day at Halas Hall.

Head coach Matt Eberflus smiled when he said Whitehair was excused for a “good reason” — it was likely a personal one — while he seemed less-than-enthused after Quinn no-showing minicamp.

“It is what it is,” he said.

Rookie Zach Thomas played guard with the first team.

Quinn, who set the Bears’ single-season sacks record last year with 18 1/2, said in April that he wanted to stay in Chicago. He said then that he knew how to maintain his body on his own. Still, the Bears are rebuilding, having traded away fellow veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack in March.

The Bears finished their second day of mandatory minicamp Wednesday and have one practice remaining before taking a long break leading up to training camp.

The Bears will open training camp in late July and begin their preseason schedule Aug. 13 against the Chiefs. Their season opener is Sept. 11 at home against the 49ers.

