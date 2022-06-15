The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Bears WR Byron Pringle eager to move past reckless driving arrest

Pringle, who figures prominently in the Bears’ plans for 2022, is on a one-year deal and out to prove he’s still on the rise.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of new Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle at a recent practice.

Pringle had career highs in catches (42), yards (568) and touchdowns (five) last season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle offered no reflection in his first public comments since being arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in April.

Pringle spoke after minicamp practice Wednesday, but said little about the incident.

“No thoughts on it,” he said.

When asked about making a poor impression early in his time with the organization, Pringle added, “I’m just a hardworking man. I love the game. Things happen.”

Florida Highway Patrol arrested Pringle in Pasco County, where he lives in the offseason, for doing donuts on a public road in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and found that his license had been suspended in February. Their report said a child was in the backseat and Pringle was “verbally confrontational” during the arrest.

Pringle declined to clarify any aspect of the incident, saying, “Whatever you read in the media is all good — whatever it says.”

Pringle pleased not guilty, and his case remains open. His pretrial conference is scheduled for July 5, according to Pasco County records.

Pringle, 28, signed a one-year, $4.1 million hoping to get his big break as a primary target for the Bears after three years as a role player with the Chiefs.

