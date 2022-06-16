The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears players wear No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo

On the 52nd anniversary of his death from cancer, every Bears player wore Brian Piccolo’s uniform number at practice Thursday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears players wear No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo
Former Bears running back Brian Piccolo jumps while holding a ball.

Former Bears running back Brian Piccolo died 52 years ago.

Sun-Times

On the 52nd anniversary of Brian Piccolo’s death from cancer, every Bears player wore his No. 41 uniform number at practice Thursday.

Chairman George McCaskey wore a navy throwback No. 41 jersey, too, while he stood and chatted with members of the former running back’s family at Halas Hall.

“It was a special day,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Piccolo, whose relationship with Gale Sayers became the basis of the movie “Brian’s Song,” died at 26 in 1970. The Bears had planned to do the tribute for the 50th anniversary of his death two years ago, but the coronavirus scuttled offseason practices.

The Bears talked about Piccolo, who played from 1966-69, in their team meeting before practice.

Rookie receiver Velus Jones said Piccolo’s relationship with Sayers, who was African-American, was ground-breaking.

“Even when you’re gone, you’re legacy lives on,” Jones said.

Each year, the Bears issued the Brian Piccolo Award to two players — a rookie and a veteran — who best personify Piccolo’s attributes. Defensive end Robert Quinn, who has not been in attendance during mandatory minicamp, and rookie running back Khalil Herbert won the awards in April.

The Bears broke for the summer at the end of Thursday’s mandatory minicamp practice. They will return for training camp July 27.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Who are these guys? Nondescript Bears out to make a name for themselves
Bears turn to pair of DEs with Robert Quinn out
Cody Whitehair excused from Bears practice; Robert Quinn remains a no-show
‘Yoda’ in the house: Rod Marinelli a welcome guest at Bears minicamp
Justin Fields on offense: ‘We’re not ready to play a game right now’
Bears star Robert Quinn skips minicamp in unexcused absence
The Latest
Nikkita Brown with her dog, Blanco.
City Hall
Woman who was grabbed, detained by cop while walking dog at North Avenue Beach files federal lawsuit
The suit alleges excessive force at the hands of an officer who’s since resigned and been criminally charged.
By Mitch Dudek
 
NBCSCH.png
Sports Media
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down
NBCSCH’s contract with the three teams will expire in October 2024. Timewise, we’re in the same ballpark as when Marquee Sports Network began to take shape. So what’s in the offing for NBCSCH and its three teams?
By Jeff Agrest
 
Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later.
News
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
Malary’s disappearance on March 11 sparked a massive search for the 31-year-old, who was hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.
By David Struett
 
Mia Wright said a police officer grabbed her out of her car by her hair and knelt on her neck outside Brickyard Mall.
City Hall
Supt. Brown recommends firing cop who dragged woman by hair, knelt on her neck
Officer David Laskus used unreasonable force and should be fired, according to police documents filed this month by Brown.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sue Bird makes it official, says 2022 will be her final WNBA season
Bird’s announcement ended any speculation about her future, though she acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season.
By Tim Booth | Associated Press
 