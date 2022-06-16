Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects sit-down with Robert Quinn in July

The curious absence of veteran defensive end Robert Quinn lasted all three days of mandatory minicamp, making him the only player to skip. The team is permitted to fine him a total of $95,877.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus made clear it was unexcused and he wanted Quinn, his most accomplished and highest-paid player, on the field this week. But he’ll put that frustration on hold for now.

“I don’t have emotion with that either way,” Eberflus said Thursday. “When Robert is here, I’ll talk to him. Him and I will sit down and visit man-to-man and we’ll go from there.”

Quinn set the franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season and has three years left on his contract.

There have been persistent trade rumors about Quinn since general manager Ryan Poles took over, but he has given no indication that he plans to deal him. Quinn also said in April he did not want to be traded.

