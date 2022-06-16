The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects sit-down with Robert Quinn in July

Quinn was the Bears’ only unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp this week.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects sit-down with Robert Quinn in July
A photo of Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus from a recent press conference at Halas Hall.

Eberflus has hit few snags in his short time as Bears coach, but Quinn appears to be an issue.

AP Photos

The curious absence of veteran defensive end Robert Quinn lasted all three days of mandatory minicamp, making him the only player to skip. The team is permitted to fine him a total of $95,877.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus made clear it was unexcused and he wanted Quinn, his most accomplished and highest-paid player, on the field this week. But he’ll put that frustration on hold for now.

“I don’t have emotion with that either way,” Eberflus said Thursday. “When Robert is here, I’ll talk to him. Him and I will sit down and visit man-to-man and we’ll go from there.”

Quinn set the franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season and has three years left on his contract.

There have been persistent trade rumors about Quinn since general manager Ryan Poles took over, but he has given no indication that he plans to deal him. Quinn also said in April he did not want to be traded.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith impressing coaches with command of new defense
Halas Intrigue, Episode 224: Bears break for summer
Bears players wear No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo
Who are these guys? Nondescript Bears out to make a name for themselves
Bears turn to pair of DEs with Robert Quinn out
Cody Whitehair excused from Bears practice; Robert Quinn remains a no-show
The Latest
Antoinette Wright, president and executive director of the planned National Museum of Gospel Music.
Entertainment and Culture
Dreaming of a future for the South Side’s historic Pilgrim Baptist Church
Planned gospel museum gets a boost with $2.1 million in state funds.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The dome of the US Capitol is seen at dusk in Washington.
Elections
Outside groups big players in Chicago-area Democratic congressional primaries
National groups with deep pockets are playing significant roles in the Democratic congressional primary fights between Reps. Marie Newman and Sean Casten in the 6th District and Delia Ramirez and Gil Villegas in the 3rd District.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Roquan Smith is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith impressing coaches with command of new defense
Smith has been every bit as advertised to new coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
By Jason Lieser
 
Children play in the Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue, as temperatures spike in Chicago, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.
Columnists
Children of every generation deal with harsh realities
I don’t know if the global situation now is worse, better or the same for our children. Sharing stories with them might allow for shared comfort.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Film_Review___Lightyear.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Lightyear’: He’s not a toy, he’s a space ranger in film offering stunning animation and thoughtful messages
A relatively minor Pixar effort starring Buzz from ‘Toy Story’ nevertheless succeeds as escapist summer entertainment for the family.
By Richard Roeper
 