Saturday, June 25, 2022
Bears sign CB Kyler Gordon to rookie deal

After Gordon’s signing, only Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, another second-round pick, remains unsigned.

By  Patrick Finley
   
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Kyler Gordon cheers after the Bears drafted him April 29.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

On their summer break, the Bears still managed to get an important — and inevitable — piece of business done Saturday. They signed second-round draft pick Kyler Gordon, their top selection in April, to his standard four-year rookie deal. He’ll make about $8.5 million over four years.

The Bears chose the cornerback No. 39 overall out of Washington. He impressed in offseason practices before being slowed by injuries. He’s expected to be fine for the start of training camp July 26.

“Obviously, he has good ball skills,” defensive backs coach James Rowe said in May. “And he finds himself in good position enough to be able to look back and locate the quarterback and locate the ball … to be able to put himself in those positions and make those plays.”

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles used a series of third-day trades to give the Bears 12 selections. After Gordon’s signing, only Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, another second-round pick, remains unsigned.

