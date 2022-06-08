The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Plan B: Bears DT Justin Jones thriving, feeling ‘at home’ in scheme

After Akiem Hicks’ departure and problems that nixed signing premier free agent Larry Ogunjobi, Jones is fitting in nicely.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Plan B: Bears DT Justin Jones thriving, feeling ‘at home’ in scheme
New Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones at a recent practice.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones #93 warms up during a three-day voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Wednesday afternoon, April 20, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

New Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones might not be able to replace Akiem Hicks and wasn’t even the team’s first choice in free agency, but he’s off to a good start in establishing himself as a pillar of their defense.

Jones can’t do too much because these practices are supposed to be — ahem — non-contact, but there are early indications that he’ll be an ideal fit. Coach Matt Eberflus liked what he saw from Jones last season with the Chargers, and Jones can already tell this defense suits him.

“Just flying around, making tackles and making plays and being disruptive is my game,” Jones said after practice Wednesday. “I feel like I fit in; I feel like I’m at home in this scheme.”

Jones, 25, is at a pivotal point of his career. The Chargers drafted him in the third round in 2018, and he was a full-time starter the last three seasons. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Bears and will carry the fifth-largest salary-cap hit on the team this season.

That means Jones has a lot on the line. If he excels and endears himself to Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, he could be a fixture of the Bears’ future. Eberflus was optimistic about that based on what he’s seen.

“I love the athletic ability, I love the man, I love his attitude — he’s working super hard,” Eberflus said. “The evaluation will continue to go all the way through training camp. When we put the pads on, then we get our true evaluation. But where he is right now, we are extremely excited about that.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rookie LT Braxton Jones gets his shot at Bears OTA
Bears coach Matt Eberflus downplays OTA penalty
Akiem Hicks says 9 Bears QBs during his tenure weren’t exactly Tom Brady
What does Bears’ OTA bust tell us about Matt Eberflus?
Bears docked offseason practice for CBA violation
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still partying, just not with each other
The Latest
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown
Crime
CPD overhauls controversial system for recording ‘positive’ interactions with public
Under the draft policy, officers would have to tell a dispatcher where an interaction occurred and how many people were involved, as well as file a report detailing the interaction.
By Tom Schuba
 
“Life After” begins performances at the Goodman Theatre on June 11.&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 9-15
Andersonville Midsommarfest, Taste of Chicago kick-off and Chicago Blues Festival are among the highlights of things to do in Chicago in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
City Hall
Deputy mayor for public safety leaving Lightfoot administration after one year
John O’Malley, leaving after just a year on the job, is expected to be replaced by Elena Goettrich, deputy director of prosecutorial strategies for the Chicago Police Department.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_100389479.jpg
Bears
Rookie LT Braxton Jones gets his shot at Bears OTA
Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears will be mixing and matching to find the best five offensive-line starters. On Wednesday, Jones, a fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, played with the first-team offense, with Larry Borom at right tackle.
By Mark Potash
 
A rendering of The Ark’s expansion.
News
$20 million modernization project will expand The Ark’s West Rogers Park location
The modernization of the Jewish social service agency’s North California Avenue location will include a much larger food pantry.
By Jordan Perkins
 