Justin Fields shows some power at Wrigley Field

The Bears took a team field trip to Wrigley Field on Thursday, and quarterback Justin Fields showed he might have a career as a power hitter.

Several players posted video of their outing, from Tevan Jenkins taking batting practice to creating a tower made of beer cups (no word yet if it was Bleacher Bum approved).

But Fields sending a pitch into the stands caught a lot of attention on social media.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields just hit a home run at Wrigley Field.



(Video via @JuiceHerbert) pic.twitter.com/tJd8LFgTO4 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 9, 2022

The Bears held OTA on Wednesday and will begin minicamp on June 14.The Bears found out Monday night their practice Tuesday was canceled by the NFL because they ran drills that featured contact during OTA practices last month.

This week has turned out to be a mix of work and relaxation. On the unexpected day off Tuesday, tight end Cole Kmet played 18 holes of golf, shooting an 86 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Long Grove.