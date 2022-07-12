The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Former Bears punter Bob Parsons dies at 72

A quarterback who converted to tight end at Penn State, Parsons utilized his versatility with the Bears — he caught four touchdown passes as a tight end, completed 7-of-13 passes on fake punts and his 81-yard punt in 1982 is still the third longest in franchise history.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Former Bears punter Bob Parsons dies at 72
merlin_36640554.jpg

Bob Parsons (talking to the media after a tentative settlement of the 1982 strike) still holds the franchise record of 884 career punts in his 12-year career.

Bob Langer, CST

Former Bears punter/tight end Bob Parsons, whose NFL record of 114 punts set in 1981 still stands, died last Friday at 72.

Parsons, a fifth-round draft pick out of Penn State, played for the Bears from 1972-83 — he was a tight end from 1972-77 and the Bears’ full-time punter from 1974-83. He played in 167 consecutive games — a franchise record at the time —before he was cut by Mike Ditka with two games left in the 1983 season after Ditka was miffed that Parsons had contacted the USFL’s Chicago Blitz about a coaching job.

Parsons, who lived in Lake Zurich in retirement, led the NFL in punts in 1975 (93), 1981 (114) and 1982 (58 in a strike-shortened season), when he averaged a career-best 41.2 yards per punt. The record for most punts in a season was tied by Chad Stanley of the expansion Houston Texans in 2002. Parsons led the NFL in punts inside the 20 in 1979 (26) and 1981 (31).

His 884 career punts is still the franchise record. His 81-yard punt against the Patriots in 1982 was the second-longest in franchise history at the time and still is third today.

Parsons was a back-up quarterback at Penn State who converted to tight end as a senior. He completed 7-of-13 passes for 131 yards on fake punts in his career, including 6-of-6 in 1976-77.

His 32-yard pass to Steve Schubert against the Buccaneers in 1977 led to Walter Payton’s three-yard touchdown that clinched a 10-0 victory during the Bears’ glorious mad dash to their first playoff berth since 1963. He also had a 22-yard pass to Doug Buffone in the Bears’ 42-6 victory over the Cardinals in the 1979 finale that clinched a playoff berth.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears acquire WR N’Keal Harry from Patriots: report
Museum Campus improvements make sense whether Bears stay or not, parks advocate says
Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Illinois coach, dies at 81
Polling Place: Dome sweet home for Bears? Voters weigh in on a big, bulbous question
Bears’ Pace-era holdovers have plenty to prove
Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report
The Latest
Cooper Roberts, whose condition worsened Tuesday to critical condition.
Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
The Highland Park boy again is in critical condition, with a partially collapsed lung and a new infection. He underwent additional, complex surgery, according to his family.
By Brett Chase
 
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.
Crime
Gunman injured after victim returned fire Tuesday in East Side, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot from returned gunfire after he shot toward a 49-year-old man around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood. Police said the 49-year-old man possessed a valid concealed carry license.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Anders Sorensen coaching the Rockford IceHogs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Anders Sorensen named Rockford IceHogs’ permanent coach
Sorensen went 35-26-5 as an interim last season and certainly earned the right to stay. Plus, Scotty Bowman leaves the Hawks and Colton Dach discusses Kirby’s departure.
By Ben Pope
 
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the impact of the Roe v. Wade reversal on July 12, 2022 in Washington.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Forced ‘down a dark, agonizing path,’ Illinois needs federal help as ‘island’ for reproductive rights, Stratton testifies
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s appearance in Washington comes as 10 states have already banned abortions and Illinois remains in the spotlight as a place for women to seek reproductive care.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_12968751.jpg
Crime
9-year-old girl dies after pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana
Authorities responded about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana. A 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital, and a 14-year-old girl was treated and released from a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 