Bears hire Mike Wiley Jr. as director of player development

The Bears have hired Mike Wiley, Jr. as director of player development and mental skills, the Bears announced Wednesday. He will report directly to new general manager Ryan Poles.

Wiley most recently a mental performance coach at Courtex Performance from 2019-22. He has worked as a mental performance coach for Loyola University’s track and field team (2015), Indiana State and Lincoln Memorial University’s men’s basketball teams and the Lipscomb University women’s basketball team.

Wiley is the latest adjustment to the Bears’ football operations staff under Poles, Previously, LaMar “Soup” Campbell was unexpectedly fired as vice president of player engagement around July 1. Campbell was part of the five-person committee that conducted the general manager search and hired Poles.