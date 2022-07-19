The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Lawsuit vs. Bears, Mario Edwards, Jr. has been dismissed

The Bears’ defensive end was sued by a woman last October after an alleged assault in a Charlotte, N.C. hotel prior to a Bears game against the Panthers in 2020. Edwards has denied the charge.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Lawsuit vs. Bears, Mario Edwards, Jr. has been dismissed
merlin_94935351.jpg

Bears defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. is in his third season with the Bears. He had two sacks in 12 games last season.

David Berding, AP Photos

A lawsuit against the Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. stemming from an alleged assault during a Bears road game in 2020 has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff, a Sun-Times source has confirmed.

Edwards was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a woman at the Bears’ hotel on Oct. 17, 2020, the night before the Bears played the Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.

Joann Blakney, who had a previous relationship with Edwards, filed a lawsuit in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina in October of 2021, accusing Edwards of “assault, battery and intentional inflection of emotional distress” as a result of an argument with Edwards in his hotel room. The suit also accused the Bears of “negligent supervision and defamation.”

The NFL did not punish Edwards after conducting a personal-conduct investigation of the incident. Through his agent, Peter Schaffer, Edwards has denied the charges, though Schaffer has acknowledged there was a verbal argument between Edwards and Blakney in the hotel room.

Edwards, 28, is in his third season with the Bears. He signed a three-year, $11.5 million extension in March of 2021 after getting four sacks in 15 games in 2020. Edwards had two sacks in 12 games last season after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Former Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman retires
July is supposed to be a sports snoozer, but not this year in Chicago — it’s wild and weird
Ryan Poles getting a baptism by fire as Bears GM
Bears hire Mike Wiley Jr. as director of player development
Former Bears punter Bob Parsons dies at 72
Bears acquire WR N’Keal Harry from Patriots
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker puts away his face mask before delivering a daily Illinois coronavirus update in 2020.
Politics
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19, ‘experiencing mild symptoms’ after Florida politicking
The governor’s office on Tuesday said Pritzker received a positive result during his routine COVID-19 testing regimen “after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A protester attends a rally demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population.
Environment
HUD accuses city of Chicago of environmental racism by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods
City Hall could face losing hundreds of millions in federal housing money. A spokesman for Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls the HUD findings “absolutely absurd.”
By Brett Chase
 
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks is locked in and looking to lead, and that’s no joke
Hendriks, 33, has reached the elder-statesman stage of his outstanding career, and it’s mighty nice.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Loredo Taft’s Fountain of Time, a concrete tableau, dedicated in 1922 in Washington Park.
Columnists
Fountain suffers lash of time
Loredo Taft sculpture sits decaying in silent obscurity.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A police officer on Monday gives water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace during hot weather in London,
Editorials
All of us must act to rescue Earth from worst effects of climate change
The range of options has become a lot narrower, and the job has become much harder. But the worst thing that people can do is throw up their hands and say all is lost.
By CST Editorial Board
 