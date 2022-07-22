The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Still no deal between Bears and rookie Jaquan Brisker

As the NFL’s final offseason business day came to a close Friday, the months-long contract standoff between the Bears and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker appeared headed for a holdout.

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker speaks at a podium during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Bears drafted Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker in Round 2.

Bears rookies and quarterbacks begin reporting to Halas Hall on Saturday, with the first full team practice taking place Wednesday. Brisker, one of the two Bears’ second-round picks, won’t be there without a signed contract— and the two sides aren’t close to a deal, a source said.

The Penn State alum is the only Bears player yet to agree to his standard four-year rookie contract. At issue, a source said earlier this week, was the amount of guaranteed money Brisker would receive in his third season.

Compromise will be hard to find. The Commanders gave Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who was drafted one spot ahead of Brisker at No. 47, $110,991 in guarantees. Patriots receiver Tyquan Thronton, picked two spots after Brisker at No. 50, has no guaranteed money in Year 3.

Brisker cannot be fined for missing practices because he is not under contract. When he does sign his deal, he figures to make about $7 million over four years, with about half guaranteed.He’s expected to start at strong safety.

While it’s not unusual for first-year general managers such as Ryan Poles to be challenged on contractual issues, rookie holdouts are increasingly rare. With rookie contracts codified in recent years, disputes have centered around marginal issues. In 2018, Bears rookie Roquan Smith sat out 29 days because his representatives and the Bears disagreed about whether the team could reclaim guaranteed money were he suspended for certain on-field acts. Smith and his agent have since parted ways.

In his last three college seasons, Brisker intercepted five passes, broke up 19 passes and started 21 games for the Nittany Lions. Last month, he said he knew what he needed to accomplish during the Bears’ summer break.

“Just make sure I come in in shape,” he said. “You know, make sure I come in prepared, knowing all my plays, knowing what my teammates are doing. I know, myself, I feel comfortable when I know things like that.”

