Sunday, July 24, 2022
Bears add orange helmet for two games in 2022

It marks the first time the Bears have veered away from their navy helmets.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears will wear an orange helmet twice this year.

The Bears are adding a new helmet for 2022.

Chicago Bears

For the first time in their history, the Bears will wear an orange helmet this year.

The team will pair their orange alternate jersey with a new orange alternate helmet for two games in 2022 — at home for “Thursday Night Football” Oct. 13 against the Commanders and, just in time for Halloween, at the Cowboys on Oct. 30.

The orange helmet will feature a navy wishbone C, which is the standard Bears logo, a navy facemask and a white nose bumper with the team name in orange. The Bears, who announced the new helmet Sunday, will pair it with orange jerseys, standard white pants and standard navy striped socks.

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic,” chairman George McCaskey, a noted uniform aficionado, said in a statement. “So, we’re not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement. I’m very excited for this modification. I like that it’s staying within the traditional Bears look. We’re excited about them and hope the fans will be too.”

It marks the first time the Bears have veered away from their navy helmets. The move was made possible when the NFL lifted its two-shell ban — which had, for safety reasons, precluded teams from wearing two different helmets — for this season. Many NFL teams quickly added a new helmet; the Jets, for example, will wear an alternate black helmet when they play the Bears.

The Bears wore orange jerseys early in their history and returned them to regular rotation between 2005-11, and then again starting in 2018. The team, which has four jersey choices, will release rest of its uniform schedule next month.

