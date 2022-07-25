Orange-helmeted Browns troll orange-helmeted Bears

The Bears unveiled their new alternate orange helmet on Sunday, which will debut during the 2022 season.

The Bears will wear their orange helmet and orange jersey twice this season: Against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (perfectly timed for Halloween).

But there was one NFL team’s social media account that wasn’t a fan of the Bears’ new alternate helmet.

oh nice helmet color. where'd you get that idea? 🤔 https://t.co/YflwVnQkQl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 24, 2022

The Browns’ Twitter account trolled the Bears for their new orange helmet, quote tweeting with the following response: “oh nice helmet color. where’d you get that idea?”

While the Browns have worn all orange helmets dating back to the 1950s, orange has been the Bears’ secondary color since their Decatur Staley days in the 1920s.

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a statement. “So we’re not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time, and we think this is a great enhancement. I’m very excited for this modification. I like that it’s staying within the traditional Bears look. We’re excited about them and hope the fans will be, too.”

Read more at usatoday.com