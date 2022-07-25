Bears to sign Michael Schofield, a Sandburg High alum

On the day before they report to camp, the Bears might have found their starting right guard.

The team agreed to sign Michael Schofield, a graduate of Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, to a one-year deal, a source confirmed Monday. The Michigan alum started 12 games for the Chargers last season and has 81 career starts over seven seasons with the Broncos, Chargers and Panthers.

Schofield, who will turn 32 in November, figures to compete with Sam Mustipher at right guard. Mustipher was the starter by default after Dakota Dozier suffered a season-ending knee injury during mandatory minicamp last month. Zach Thomas, a rookie from San Diego State, also took reps at right guard.

Pro Football Focus ranked Schofield as the ninth-best pass-blocking guard in the league last season.

Schofield, who first worked out for the Bears on Sunday, is married to Olympic hockey player Kendall Coyne Schofield, another graduate of Sandburg

Bears veterans report to Halas Hall for training camp Tuesday. The team will hold its first practice Wednesday.