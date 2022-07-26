The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears agree to sign T Riley Reiff

The Bears continued to add veterans to their offensive line Tuesday, agreeing to sign tackle Riley Reiff on Tuesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Riley Reiff blocks Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in September.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Reiff is familiar with the NFC North, having played for the Lions from 2012-16 and then the Vikings from 2017-20. Reiff started 12 games for the AFC champion Bengals last year.

Reiff, 33, was a Lions’ 2012 first-round pick out of Iowa.

Rookie Braxton Jones and second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom rotated at both tackle spots in the spring but didn’t impress enough to make the team comfortable with its starting lineup. The Bears will give Reiff a chance to start.

The Bears reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday and will hold their first practice Wednesday.

On Monday, the Bears signed Michael Schofield, who is expected to compete for — and is favored to win — the starting right guard position.

Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears were “in a much better spot” with the two veterans on the roster than they were 48 hours ago. He wouldn’t commit to which tackle position Reiff would play.

“They have flex,” Eberflus said. “During their career, they played left, they played right, they played inside.”

The Bears have Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair cemented at center and left guard, respectively.

“We’re going to find the best five possible,” general manager Ryan Poles said.

