Robert Quinn on the field at Bears training camp
The veteran defensive end’s status was in doubt — and still could be — after he did not participate in the Bears offseason. But he reported Tuesday and participated in the first training camp practice Wednesday.
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn, whose status for the 2022 season was in doubt after he did not participate in the offseason program, participated lightly at practice when the Bears opened training camp Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Quinn, who set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season, is one of the few veteran holdovers from the Ryan Pace regime. He appeared on board with the new regime under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, but skipped the offseason program.
Poles said Tuesday that Quinn had not asked for a trade. “I haven’t had that conversation with him,” he said. “I would hope that he wants to be here, so nothing’s changed on that front.”
Quinn is expected to talk to reporters later Wednesday.
