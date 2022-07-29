The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
Bears OT Teven Jenkins misses 2nd practice with ‘day-to-day’ injury

Jenkins is trying to claw into a starting job, but the recent setback is another obstacle to that goal.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins from a 2021 home game.

Jenkins played six games, including two starts, as a rookie in 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins tries to earn a spot, he has been delayed by what coach Matt Eberflus indicated is a relatively minor injury. Eberflus refused to specify what kept Jenkins out of his second consecutive practice Thursday, but described it as “day-to-day” as he works with the training staff.

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft Jenkins at No. 39 overall last year with the expectation that he would be the team’s left tackle for the long term. That plan went off track quickly when Jenkins needed preseason back surgery, delaying his debut until December. He played six games, starting two.

When the Bears reset their franchise by hiring general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus, Jenkins’ future got murkier. The team has been noncommittal about where he’ll play, and fifth-round pick Braxton Jones got significant first-team reps in the offseason.

In his only practice so far, Jenkins worked as a back-up tackle and extra blocker on certain plays.

