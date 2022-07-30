The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Veteran Riley Reiff answers Bears’ cry for o-line help

A 10-year starter at left and right tackle with the Lions, Vikings and Bengals, Reiff isn’t in his prime, but provides experience and leadership the Bears could need to fortify a young offensive line.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Veteran Riley Reiff answers Bears’ cry for o-line help
merlin_100999174.jpg

Bengals right tackle Riley Reiff (71) had his hands full with Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and the Bears in a 20-17 Bears victory at Soldier Field in Week 2 last season.

Jeff Haynes, AP Photos

The Bears would prefer to develop a young left tackle and keep quarterback Justin Fields upright this season. But the priority is protecting their prized quarterback.

That’s why Riley Reiff is a Bear today. With 2021 second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins unable to establish himself in the offseason and fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones still an unknown NFL commodity, the Bears signed Reiff to a one-year contract Tuesday to give them a veteran they can count on.

Because he was idle in free agency throughout the offseason after playing for the Bengals last season, Reiff is in a ramp-up phase. He got his most extensive work in team drills in practice Saturday, alternating with Jones. It’s presumed he’ll win the starting job, but Reiff at least gives the Bears someone they can count on if inexperienced players aren’t ready.

A first-round draft pick by the Lions in 2012, Reiff has been dependable starting tackle with the Lions (2012-16) and Vikings (2017-20), though never a Pro Bowl player.

When asked about Reiff on Thursday, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy emphasized his poise, experience and leadership. The Bears know what they’re getting. And Reiff isn’t coming in expecting to be handed a job.

“I’m here to help anybody,” Reiff said. “I’m an open book. We’re just trying to win games. Whatever it takes — we’ve got a lot of young, talented guys in the room. Whatever I can do to help them, I’m on board with.”

Reiff was in a similar veteran’s role last season when he signed a free-agent contract with the Bengals. After Joe Burrow was sacked 32 times in 10 games as a rookie in 2021, the Bengals just needed a competent NFL tackle. Burrow still was sacked an NFL-high 51 times in 2022 — but the Bengals improved from 29th to seventh in scoring. Reiff, playing right tackle, allowed four sacks in 12 games before being put on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Bengals moved on and signed former Cowboy La’el Collins in free agency. Reiff sat and waited for another opportunity. “There were some other teams interested,” Reiff said. “The Bears made a really strong push.”

Reiff got a little nervous waiting for the right opportunity, but was determined to play in 2022. “I ended the year on IR and I don’t want to go out like that,” Reiff said.

While his injured ankle is completely healed, it remains to be seen how much Reiff has left in the tank. At this point, he’s happy to compete for a starting job. It’ll be up to offensive line coach Chris Morgan to determine how badly he needs a veteran like Reiff.

“Just going out and competing every day and wherever the chips fall at the end, they’re going to put the best five guys out there, obviously,” Reiff said. “It’ll be fun. I’ve only been around them a few days, but we’re gonna have run and we’re gonna work. Chris, he’s been great so far. I love the energy, love the passion. I’m excited to be here.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Alan Williams: ‘There is no job better’ than running Bears’ D
Nicholas Morrow — not Roquan Smith — to handle huddle responsibilities
Polling Place: Should taxpayers contribute to a state-of-the-art stadium for the Bears?
Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker making good first impression
Add one more thing to the list of what drives David Montgomery
Bears OT Teven Jenkins misses 2nd practice with ‘day-to-day’ injury
The Latest
merlin_107326016.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery
On a day featuring Tomorrow x Together, Willow and J. Cole, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams watches the team warm up during a three-day voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on April 20. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Alan Williams: ‘There is no job better’ than running Bears’ D
But for a bumpy two seasons calling plays for the Vikings, the Bears’ new coordinator has always been a position coach. He knows the opportunity that awaits him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Then-Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in December of 2021.
Politics
Veteran prosecutor slams Kim Foxx in blistering resignation letter: ‘Zero confidence’ in her leadership
James Murphy, a longtime assistant state’s attorney, zeroed in on many of the issues that have made Foxx a target for opponents, arguing she’s gone easy on some defendants accused of violent crime.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Michael Sneed
 
AP22209674504955.jpg
Coronavirus
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation
White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”
By Zeke Miller | AP
 
Linebacker Nicholas Morrow speaks to the media about joining the Bears in March.
Bears
Nicholas Morrow — not Roquan Smith — to handle huddle responsibilities
Whenever Roquan Smith returns to the field, he won’t be the one relaying in the Bears’ defensive plays in the huddle. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Saturday the team gives that responsibility to the middle linebacker in their scheme.
By Patrick Finley
 