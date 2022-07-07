Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report

Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on July 4, a Texas television station has reported. Moore posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Cooke County Jail, KXII television reported.

Moore, 27, signed a one-year, $1.035 million contract with the Bears on April 21 after a mini-camp tryout the previous week.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2017, Moore has 78 receptions for 1,163 yards (14.9 avg.) and 13 touchdowns in 50 NFL games (14 starts) over five seasons with the Seahawks (2017-20), Broncos (2021) and Packers (2021). He also has 25 punt returns (8.8 avg.) and four kickoff returns (16.3 avg.) in his NFL career.

His best season was in 2020, when he had 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 avg.) and six touchdowns for the Seahawks. He played in three games last season with the Panthers, Raiders, Broncos and Packers.

Moore is the third Bears players arrested since general manager Ryan Poles was hired in January to replace Ryan Pace. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on April 23 in Florida on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Linebacker Matt Adams was arrested in downtown Chicago on June 25 and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession.

