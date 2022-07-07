The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report

Moore, who signed a one-year contract after a mini-camp tryout in April, is the third Bears player arrested since Ryan Poles was hired as general manager in January.

By  Mark Potash
   
Wide receiver David Moore (83, with the Seahawks in 2020) has played in 50 games (14 starts) in five NFL seasons.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on July 4, a Texas television station has reported. Moore posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Cooke County Jail, KXII television reported.

Moore, 27, signed a one-year, $1.035 million contract with the Bears on April 21 after a mini-camp tryout the previous week.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2017, Moore has 78 receptions for 1,163 yards (14.9 avg.) and 13 touchdowns in 50 NFL games (14 starts) over five seasons with the Seahawks (2017-20), Broncos (2021) and Packers (2021). He also has 25 punt returns (8.8 avg.) and four kickoff returns (16.3 avg.) in his NFL career.

His best season was in 2020, when he had 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 avg.) and six touchdowns for the Seahawks. He played in three games last season with the Panthers, Raiders, Broncos and Packers.

Moore is the third Bears players arrested since general manager Ryan Poles was hired in January to replace Ryan Pace. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on April 23 in Florida on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Linebacker Matt Adams was arrested in downtown Chicago on June 25 and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession.

The Latest
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Germany’s Tatjana Maria in a women’s singles semifinal match at Wimbledon.
Tennis
Ons Jabeur is first African woman to reach Grand Slam final after win in Wimbledon semis
The No. 3-seeded Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, got past her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in an up-and-down semifinal at a sun-splashed Centre Court on Thursday.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Rolling Meadows’ Cameron Christie (24) shoots the ball in the game against St. Patrick during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
A look back at June’s breakout teams and players
The stakes were raised in June as college coaches evaluated the top prospects in Illinois while playing with their high school teams.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Black_Bird_Photo_010301.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Black Bird’: One inmate tries to outwit the other in taut prison series on Apple TV+
Taron Egerton leads a knockout cast as a macho drug dealer tasked with wangling evidence from a suspected serial killer.
By Richard Roeper
 
Portrait of Father John Augustus Tolton that ran in the March 8, 1890 edition of the Chicago Daily News
Chicago History
This week in history: Father Tolton gets a Chicago pulpit
John Augustus Tolton, who died this week on July 9, 1897, became the first Black priest ordained by the Catholic Church in 1886.
By Alison Martin
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession in Russian court
They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 