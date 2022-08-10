The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Bears list three rookie starters for preseason opener

Almost half of the Bears’ projected starters for Saturday’s preseason opener are new to the franchise.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears tackle Braxton Jones Bears answers a question from the media during training camp last week.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears’ depth chart for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs at Soldier Field features 11 players who didn’t play for the franchise last year, as well as three rookies: left tackle Braxton Jones, cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. Gordon has been injured and doesn’t figure to play.

Second-year tackle Teven Jenkins, who returned to practice last week and doesn’t appear to be in the Bears’ future plans, is listed as the backup right tackle.

A look at the Bears’ two-deep:

OFFENSE

WR Darnell Mooney/Velus Jones Jr

LT Braxton Jones/Larry Borom

LG Cody Whitehair/Lachavious Simmons

C Lucas Patrick/Sam Mustipher

RG Michael Schofield/Ja’Tyre Carter

RT Riley Reiff/Teven Jenkins

TE Cole Kmet/Ryan Griffin

QB Justin Fields/Trevor Siemian

RB David Montgomery/Khalil Herbert

FB Khari Blasingame/Jake Tonges

WR Equanimeous St. Brown/Byron Pringle

DEFENSE

DE Robert Quinn/Al-Quadin Muhammad

DT Justin Jones/Khyiris Tonga

DT Angelo Blackson/Micah Dew-Treadway

DE Trevis Gipson/Mario Edwards Jr.

MLB Nicholas Morrow/Jack Sanborn

WLB Roquan Smith/Matthew Adams

SLB Joe Thomas/Noah Dawkins

CB Jaylon Johnson/Tavon Young

CB Kyler Gordon/Kindle Vildor

SS Eddie Jackson/DeAndre Houston-Carson

FS Jaquan Brisker/Dane Cruikshank

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Trenton Gill

K Cairo Santos

LS Patrick Scales

Holder Trenton Gill/Trevor Siemian

KR Khalil Herbert/Velus Jones Jr.

PR Dazz Newsome/Velus Jones Jr.

