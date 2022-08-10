Bears list three rookie starters for preseason opener

Almost half of the Bears’ projected starters for Saturday’s preseason opener are new.
The Bears’ depth chart for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs at Soldier Field features 11 players who didn’t play for the franchise last year, as well as three rookies: left tackle Braxton Jones, cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. Gordon has been injured and doesn’t figure to play.
Second-year tackle Teven Jenkins, who returned to practice last week and doesn’t appear to be in the Bears’ future plans, is listed as the backup right tackle.
A look at the Bears’ two-deep:
OFFENSE
WR Darnell Mooney/Velus Jones Jr
LT Braxton Jones/Larry Borom
LG Cody Whitehair/Lachavious Simmons
C Lucas Patrick/Sam Mustipher
RG Michael Schofield/Ja’Tyre Carter
RT Riley Reiff/Teven Jenkins
TE Cole Kmet/Ryan Griffin
QB Justin Fields/Trevor Siemian
RB David Montgomery/Khalil Herbert
FB Khari Blasingame/Jake Tonges
WR Equanimeous St. Brown/Byron Pringle
DEFENSE
DE Robert Quinn/Al-Quadin Muhammad
DT Justin Jones/Khyiris Tonga
DT Angelo Blackson/Micah Dew-Treadway
DE Trevis Gipson/Mario Edwards Jr.
MLB Nicholas Morrow/Jack Sanborn
WLB Roquan Smith/Matthew Adams
SLB Joe Thomas/Noah Dawkins
CB Jaylon Johnson/Tavon Young
CB Kyler Gordon/Kindle Vildor
SS Eddie Jackson/DeAndre Houston-Carson
FS Jaquan Brisker/Dane Cruikshank
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Trenton Gill
K Cairo Santos
LS Patrick Scales
Holder Trenton Gill/Trevor Siemian
KR Khalil Herbert/Velus Jones Jr.
PR Dazz Newsome/Velus Jones Jr.