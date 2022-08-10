The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

After trade demand, Bears take Roquan Smith off PUP list

One day after he demanded a trade with a 343-word statement that accused his bosses of negotiating in bad faith, Roquan Smith was taken off the Bears’ physically unable to perform list.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE After trade demand, Bears take Roquan Smith off PUP list
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith plays against the Ravens last year.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith plays against the Ravens last year.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

One day after he demanded a trade with a 343-word statement that accused his bosses of negotiating in bad faith, Roquan Smith was taken off the Bears’ physically unable to perform list.

The Bears had put him on PUP to begin training camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus claimed that Smith had an injury they discovered when he checked into camp — but refused to specify what it was.

While he was on PUP, Smith could not be fined. Now that he’s returned to the active roster, Smith could be fined $40,000 per missed practice if the Bears choose to do so. The league does not mandate a fine, however, because Smith is a “hold-in” and attending meetings at Halas Hall. He watched practice Wednesday, the same way he had all year.

It’s unlikely that Smith returns to practice Thursday.

Smith’s statement Tuesday escalated a situation that had simmered since April, when Smith — who said at the time he wanted to stay with the Bears —began talking about a contract extension with the first-year general manager. Smith does not have an agent and, according to his statement Tuesday, took low contract offers personally. In a letter he released Tuesday morning, just hours before “Family Fest” at Soldier Field, Smith said Bears GM Ryan Poles had “refused to negotiate in good faith” and the new regime’s “focus had been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Smith is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and wants a deal similar to — if not higher than — the roughly 5-year, $100 million contacts given the Colts’ Shaquille Leonard and the 49ers’ Fred Warner last year.

“Right now my intentions are to sign Roquan to this team,” Poles said Tuesday. “And we’re going to take it day-by-day. At the end of the day we’ve got to do what’s best for this organization. But my intentions are to make sure Roquan Smith’s on this team.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 227: Roquan Smith’s trade demand
Bears K Cairo Santos dismayed by poor grass condition at Soldier Field this early
Justin Jones feeling at home in Bears’ defense
Mike Ditka’s Super Bowl sweater is up for auction
David Montgomery joins list of injured Bears
Bears list three rookie starters for preseason opener
The Latest
White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa.
White Sox
Lenyn Sosa gets start at shortstop for White Sox
With Tim Anderson out for six weeks, Lenyn Sosa and Leury Garcia figure to share shortstop duty for White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands with CPD Supt. David Brown (right) and other police department leaders at a CPD graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
City Hall
Firing of CPD reform chief won’t slow compliance with federal consent decree: Lightfoot
Robert Boik was fired in apparent retaliation for an email he sent criticizing Brown’s decision to move 46 officers under Boik’s supervision to the Bureau of Patrol as part of a larger reorganization.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner rounds the bases after his homer off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday.
Cubs
Late rally powers Cubs over Nationals, 4-2
The Cubs claimed the series 2-1.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith speaks at a news conference earlier this year.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 227: Roquan Smith’s trade demand
The preseason hasn’t even started yet, but the Bears are already dealing with drama.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_66914276.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Ald. Sophia King joins mayoral race, Virtue chef Damarr Brown dishes on his career and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 