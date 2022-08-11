The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ tone changes after healthy Roquan Smith sits out practice

When he didn’t practice — Smith walked on the field midway through Thursday’s session at Halas Hall and watched while wearing shorts and a t-shirt — Eberflus made no effort to defend his best player’s actions.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ tone changes after healthy Roquan Smith sits out practice
The Bears drafted Roquan Smith in 2018.

The Bears linebacker Roquan Smith did not practice on Thursday.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears’ public stance on Roquan Smith’s absence changed significantly Thursday — and justifiably so, given that the linebacker’s trade request earlier this week accused the team’s front office of failing to negotiate in good faith.

Wednesday afternoon, the Bears took Smith off the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he expected Smith to practice Thursday.

When he didn’t—Smith walked on the field midway through Thursday’s session at Halas Hall and watched while wearing shorts and a t-shirt — Eberflus made no effort to defend his best player’s actions.

“He did not practice,” he said. “And the reason why for that is, you’ll have to ask him.”

“We expect all of our healthy players to practice, and that was his decision. Like I said, you have to ask him. I have not talked to him about it.”

The Bears made Smith aware of interview requests but ultimately refused to make him available Thursday, saying their team rules require only players who practiced to address the media — even if they are healthy. That piece of mind-numbingly circuitous logic aside, Eberflus’ message was clear: he would not explain Smith’s refusal to practice.

He sounded different 10 days earlier, saying that Smith was “being a professional” and attending meetings and “doing a good job with helping younger players.”

Thursday, he was asked what was gained by Smith watching practice from the sideline.

“You have to ask him. …” Eberflus said. “Yeah, I’m not going to comment on that.”

Eberflus gave a similar you’ll-have-to-ask-him when asked whether Smith will refuse to practice without a new contract going forward.

He said the Bears’ front office would have a conversation about whether or not to discipline Smith — a process that could include fines by the organization. The Bears have a disciplinary policy that discourages players from arbitrarily skipping practice.

“That’s why it’s in place … ” Eberflus said. “We’ll cross that road when we get to there. We’ll talk about it as an organization as we go through day-by-day.”

On the eve of training camp, Smith told the Bears he intended to “hold in,” during which players avoid league-mandated fines by reporting to camp but still do not take the practice field. The Bears put him on the PUP list on report day, claiming he had an injury but refusing to detail what it was. Smith has attended meetings and every training camp practice, sometimes riding an exercise bicycle before watching the rest of the session from the sideline.

Smith attended “Family Fest” at Soldier Field on Tuesday, too, just hours after he issued a statement demanding a trade. The request was particularly colorful, with Smith saying that general manager Ryan Poles’ front office “doesn’t value me.”

“I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April,” he wrote. “But their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Related

Not surprisingly, Smith was lifted from the PUP the next day. He passed a physical and was cleared to practice Thursday.

Then he didn’t.

Smith won’t play Saturday against the Chiefs, either. It’s unclear when he’ll take the field again. Smith has one year left on his rookie deal and is looking for an extension in the five-year, $100 million range. He has little leverage, though — he has to play this season in order for his contract to expire after the year ends. Even then, the Bears could issue him the franchise tag for 2023.

Eberflus’ entire coaching ethos is built around effort and hustle— particularly in practice, where the Bears grade film. For Smith to be on the active roster and skip practice must be infuriating to a coach trying to establish a culture.

“You never put yourself in another man’s shoes,” Eberflus said. “His perspective may be something different. That’s where he is. I’m gonna be respectful of that.”

Maybe so. But for a change, he’s not trying to spin Smith’s absence as anything other than the disaster it’s become.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears radio broadcasts will leave WBBM after season; ESPN 1000, WCHI vying to land them
Bears’ N’Keal Harry set for surgery
Keep him or trade him, Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to solve Roquan Smith standoff quickly
Bears LB Roquan Smith’s demand was the path of most melodrama
After trade demand, Bears take Roquan Smith off PUP list
Halas Intrigue, Episode 227: Roquan Smith’s trade demand
The Latest
Ald. Sophia King speaks during a press conference on Oct. 27, 2021.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer afroamericana del lado sur anuncia candidatura contra la alcaldesa Lightfoot
La concejal Sophia King tiene vínculos estrechos con Toni Preckwinkle, la ex aspirante a alcaldesa.
By Fran Spielman
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
La Voz Chicago
Niño de 5 años se sale de su casa y es atropellado
El niño caminó hacia la calle cerca de su casa y fue atropellado por dos autos, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Assistant Principal Rickey Harris is set to become the principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School, making him the school’s first new principal since 1995 and only the fourth principal in its 47-year history.
La Voz Chicago
La secundaria Whitney Young elige a su nuevo director
El subdirector Rickey Harris tomará control de la prestigiosa escuela del lado oeste. Harris ha trabajado dos veces en Whitney Young, la primera de 2006 a 2010 como decano de estudiantes de la escuela, antes de regresar en 2020.
By Nader Issa
 
merlin_107499518.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Whitney Young’s new principal, Chicago’s favorite places to thrift and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot releases the city’s 2023 Budget Forecast during a news conference Wednesday at the Chicago Cultural Center in the Loop.
I’m saying goodbye to Chicago. I won’t miss what the city has become.
With the benefits of living in Chicago becoming more difficult to enumerate and skyrocketing property taxes making it unaffordable, the only choice my family has is to leave.
By Letters to the Editor
 