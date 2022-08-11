Bears’ top draft pick CB Kyler Gordon remains out, likely to miss Chiefs game

The Bears’ top draft pick, cornerback Kyler Gordon, has been out a week and seems doubtful for the preseason game.

Gordon has missed time here and there since the Bears drafted him in the second round at No. 39 overall. He has wowed the team with his athleticism and quick adoption of the defensive scheme, but he needs as much experience as possible.

“When players miss time on the grass, the actual playing of the game, working on the fundamentals and techniques, that hurts,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That hurts our team and hurts their development.”

Eberflus has continued to refer to Gordon as “day-to-day,” which seems inaccurate now that he has missed this much time. He defended that characterization Thursday.

“He’s gonna be back soon — I know that,” Eberflus said. “So we’re getting close.”

Gordon is projected to be an opening-day starter, and the Bears have a lot of question marks at the position after him and Jaylon Johnson.

