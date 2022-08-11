The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ top draft pick CB Kyler Gordon remains out, likely to miss Chiefs game

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has continued to call his injury “day-to-day” and reiterated Thursday that he should be back soon.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ top draft pick CB Kyler Gordon remains out, likely to miss Chiefs game
A photo of Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon from a recent press conference at Halas Hall.

Gordon has missed a week with an unspecified injury.

AP Photos

The Bears’ top draft pick, cornerback Kyler Gordon, has been out a week and seems doubtful for the preseason game.

Gordon has missed time here and there since the Bears drafted him in the second round at No. 39 overall. He has wowed the team with his athleticism and quick adoption of the defensive scheme, but he needs as much experience as possible.

“When players miss time on the grass, the actual playing of the game, working on the fundamentals and techniques, that hurts,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That hurts our team and hurts their development.”

Eberflus has continued to refer to Gordon as “day-to-day,” which seems inaccurate now that he has missed this much time. He defended that characterization Thursday.

“He’s gonna be back soon — I know that,” Eberflus said. “So we’re getting close.”

Gordon is projected to be an opening-day starter, and the Bears have a lot of question marks at the position after him and Jaylon Johnson.

merlin_107511046.jpg
Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon.
merlin_104243470.jpg
A photo of Bears tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery from a 2021 game.
A photo of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus at a recent practice.
