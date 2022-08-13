Bears QB Justin Fields appears fine after hit to head in preseason game vs. Chiefs

For the second year in a row, Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a nasty hit to the head in a preseason game.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill lowered his right shoulder and hit Fields in the left side of the head as he slid at the end of a run for no gain in the first quarter at Soldier Field. His head whipped back from the hit and he held his arms out to question why there was no flag on the play.

Fields finished the drive, which ended two plays later, and seemed fine on the sideline. It did not appear as though the Bears were checking him for a concussion, and he quickly sat on the bench to review the series on his tablet.

Bills linebacker Andre Smith blasted Fields so hard in a preseason game last year that he knocked the ball out of his hands and sent his helmet bouncing at least 15 yards. Fields seemed fine after that hit, too, and the NFL fined Smith $5,806.

