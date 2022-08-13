The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rookies Trestan Ebner, Jack Sanborn make case to make roster

Three takeaways from the Bears’ 19-14 win over the Chiefs, including the two rookies and Teven Jenkins getting some snaps.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears rookie running back Trestan Ebner running for 27 yards against the Chiefs in their preseason game Saturday.

Ebner ran free for 27 yards on this play in the second quarter.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Matt Eberflus’ debut on the sidelines as Bears coach was mostly unremarkable as the Bears pulled out a 19-14 win over the Chiefs, but here are three things worth tracking:

Sanborn shines
Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, who played at Lake Zurich High School and Wisconsin, is strengthening his campaign to win a roster spot. He had an interception, recovered a fumble and added a tackle for loss.

Jenkins plays
Former second-round pick Teven Jenkins came in at right tackle with the second-string in the second quarter and was in and out at that position the rest of the game. Jenkins, who missed time with an unspecified injury, said he was feeling full strength.

Upstart rising
Running back Trestan Ebner seemed like an afterthought when the Bears drafted him in the sixth-round at No. 203 overall, but he has been impressive since arriving. He had the longest play by either team with a 27-yard run in the second quarter.

