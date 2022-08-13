Bears rookies Trestan Ebner, Jack Sanborn make case to make roster

Matt Eberflus’ debut on the sidelines as Bears coach was mostly unremarkable as the Bears pulled out a 19-14 win over the Chiefs, but here are three things worth tracking:

Sanborn shines

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, who played at Lake Zurich High School and Wisconsin, is strengthening his campaign to win a roster spot. He had an interception, recovered a fumble and added a tackle for loss.

Jenkins plays

Former second-round pick Teven Jenkins came in at right tackle with the second-string in the second quarter and was in and out at that position the rest of the game. Jenkins, who missed time with an unspecified injury, said he was feeling full strength.

Upstart rising

Running back Trestan Ebner seemed like an afterthought when the Bears drafted him in the sixth-round at No. 203 overall, but he has been impressive since arriving. He had the longest play by either team with a 27-yard run in the second quarter.

