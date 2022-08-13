The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus’ debut ‘a long time coming’

When Josh Gordon caught a nine-yard pass and tried to stomp both feet down before crossing into the Chiefs’ sideline, Matt Eberflus knew what to do. He’d been preparing for it since January — but also, really, his whole life.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus’ debut ‘a long time coming’
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks with a referee during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks with a referee during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When Josh Gordon caught a nine-yard pass and tried to stomp both feet down before crossing intothe Chiefs sideline, Matt Eberflus knew what to do. He’d been preparing for it since January —but also, really, his whole life.

The Bears’ first-time head coach made sure that the audio line to his headset was clear so he could communicate with the booth upstairs. Then, after the second play of the second half Saturday, he tossed the red challenge flag onto the slipshod Soldier Field turf.

Two minutes later, Eberflus’ suspicions were proven correct. The completed pass was overturned. Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn intercepted a pass on the next play, rattled off the game’s final 19 points, and won Saturday’s exhibition opener, 19-14.

“We were working on that the whole offseason—when to throw [the flag], when not to throw,” he said. “Who’s communicating to who … I thought that was really good, really outstanding.”

Eberflus has been a football coach for 30 years. Saturday marked the first time, on any level, he’d been a head coach on game day. He wanted to make sure he was prepared.

“It’s a long time coming,” he said. “And I thought it was exciting.”

He’d mimicked the experience all offseason long. A month after he was hired, Eberflus named Harry Freid to be Bears’ director of research and analysis. Freid set up 20 or so video sessions with Eberflus, helping him game out how he’d make split decisions during certain offensive, defensive and special teams situations — from short yardage calls to replay challenges.

Later, each Bears coordinator worked with Eberflus on those same video situations — the first time for five hours, and then for two or three.

Preseason games often reveal little. The Bears won’t be beating the Chiefs by five in the regular season— and probably won’t be beating many teams at all. But the replay review was evidence that Eberflus’ preparation had, for a day, paid off.

There were only a few surprises.

“I didn’t realize how much you talk to the officials during the game,” he said with a smile.

Eberflus was a stark contrast from the man on the opposite sideline, new Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, whose sideline seemed disorganized at the end of last season.

Saturday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy stood on the sideline and called the plays.

“We were all on the same page the entire day: when we were going for it, when we were punting, field goal, that whole operation,” Eberflus said. “And it was prior to. So at first down, you’re telling Getsy: ‘Go for it … three [yards] or less.’ I thought that operation was really good. Moving from unit to unit, it was really good.”

Eberflus’ decisions didn’t always work. After the Bears’ first touchdown— a 12-yard pass from backup quarter Trevor Siemian to rookie running back Trestan Ebner after the Sanborn interception — the Chiefs were flagged for having too many players on their extra point block team. Eberflus accepted the penalty and ran his offense back on the field for a two-point conversion from the 1. Ebner was stuffed.

In one moment, Eberflus was conservative, punting on fourth-and-6 from the Chiefs’ 43 in the second quarter. Trenton Gill pinned the Chiefs at the 5 and the defense forced a three-and-out. In the third quarter, though, Eberflus went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Chiefs’ 44, and Dante Pettis caught a 25-yard pass. Three plays later, Siemian found Dazz Newsome for a 13-yard touchdown.

“[Eberflus] was letting everybody know to stay in the game,” receiver Darnell Mooney said. “He’s a cool guy. …

“Going out there for our identity. Exposing our identity.”

Everything was different Saturday, from the ways the Bears stretched before the game to the new lights and speakers in the locker room. Matt Nagy used to wear a visor and long sleeves, even in the heat; Eberflus wore a navy cap with a script orange B and a white golf shirt. He had a laminated play-call sheet stuffed into the front of his pants, and took notes throughout the game.

“He just knows what he believes,” safety DeAndre Houston-Carson said. “And he’s 100 percent in on it.”

Eberflus paused to think about it exactly once. He linked arms with his players during the national anthem and looked around Soldier Field. After 30 years, he was in charge.

“I really enjoyed the moment,” he said. “I soaked it in.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rookies Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn are big H.I.T.S. in Bears’ preseason opener
Bears OT Teven Jenkins: ‘Everything is pointing up for me, and I love it’
Bears rookies Trestan Ebner, Jack Sanborn make case to make roster
Progress but no points for Bears QB Justin Fields as he watches Patrick Mahomes cruise
NFLPA president on Soldier Field turf: ‘NFL can and should do better’
Bears QB Justin Fields appears fine after hit to head in preseason game vs. Chiefs
The Latest
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
News
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107540358.jpg
Bears
Rookies Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn are big H.I.T.S. in Bears’ preseason opener
Brisker looked the part of expected Week 1 starter with impact plays. Sanborn, the Lake Zurich product, had a glorious Bears debut with two takeaways, a tackle for loss and two special-teams tackles.
By Mark Potash
 
Film location for the movie “Field of Dreams”
Polling Place: OK, critics, here are your selections of the best baseball movies ever
Why are there so many good ones? Not that anybody’s complaining.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins blocking a Chiefs player in their preseason game Saturday.
Bears
Bears OT Teven Jenkins: ‘Everything is pointing up for me, and I love it’
Jenkins was solid in the preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday, which could help him find a spot. But not necessarily on the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears rookie running back Trestan Ebner running for 27 yards against the Chiefs in their preseason game Saturday.
Bears
Bears rookies Trestan Ebner, Jack Sanborn make case to make roster
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 19-14 win over the Chiefs, including the two rookies and Teven Jenkins getting some snaps.
By Jason Lieser
 