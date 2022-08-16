The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus: Starters will play vs. Seahawks — but not much

The Bears’ head coach is being cautious with a short week after Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Some starters will play 6-10 snaps, others might hit 20. “We’re not going to put stress on their bodies,” Eberflus said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus: Starters will play vs. Seahawks — but not much
merlin_107543542.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offensive line played 18 snaps over three possessions against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said starters will play against the Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, but probably just a cameo, with the Bears coming off a short week following the preseason opener Saturday against the Chiefs.

“It’s [on an] individual basis,” Eberflus said “And it’s a little bit shorter this time, because it’s a short week, so we’re not going to put stress on their bodies.

Eberflus said some starters will play 6-10 snaps. Others might get 20. But it won’t be the “dress rehearsal” that usually precedes the preseason finale.

With only three preseason games because of the 17th regular-season game, the previous preseason routine has been altered. Eberflus said starters might play more in the final preseason game against the Browns on Aug. 27 —normally a game for reserves.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offensive line played 18 snaps over three series against the Chiefs. Some defensive starters played 16 snaps. Others played 25.

Gordon’s debut

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon will play Thursday night after missing the opener with an undisclosed injury. Eberflus wouldn’t say if he would start, but he’s slated to be the starter in Week 1, so it figures that he would.

Gordon, the Bears’ second-round draft pick (39th overall) from Washington, went to high school in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle.

“We’re excited to see a lot of players that we didn’t get a chance to see in the first game,” Eberflus said. “It’s kind of a homecoming for him, so he’s really excited abut it. He’s going to get his plays in. We’re excited to see where he is.”

Tight end Cole Kmet, who also did not play against the Chiefs, is hopeful he’ll play against the Seahawks. Eberflus said, “If guys can play we’re going to play them” and Kmet said he’s ready to play, so …

Kramer on IR

Rookie center Doug Kramer from Hinsdale Central and Illinois, was put on injured reserve with a lower leg injury. Kramer was getting second-team reps in training camp — and getting positive reviews — with starting center Lucas Patrick out since July 28 with a broken thumb.

The Bears waived three players with an injury designation: safety Michael Joseph, cornerback Jayson Stanley and linebacker Javin White.

Whitehair bullish on Jones

Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones continues to get rave reviews from coaches and teammates.

“Braxton’s going to be a good player,” veteran guard Cody Whitehair said. “The way he studies. The way he understands stuff. He’s very athletic. He’s got great length. He uses his hands well. I really like where Braxton’s at now. He’s only going to continue to grow. I’m really excited to see that growth.

It remains to be seen if Jones can sustain his early success and establish himself as a starter if he wins the job. But based on early reviews, he’s not just good for a fifth-round draft pick, he’s just good.

“Our [personnel] department did a really good job of finding him,” Whitehair said. “They knew what they were looking for. I think they found a good one in him.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears steer QB Justin Fields in new direction after haphazard rookie season
A week after trade demand, Roquan Smith is losing momentum
Opportunity knocks — at right guard — for Teven Jenkins
Bears need second-round picks to round into shape
Bears LB Roquan Smith continues ‘hold-in’ as memo issues warning
It’s time for Justin Fields to show us something
The Latest
1659584131767439.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
The person making the posts bragged on 4chan, a website regarded as a hotbed for racism and extremism, about profiling people and being involved in two on-duty shootings.
By Tom Schuba
 
A nearly empty sidewalk on North Michigan in Magnificent Mile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Other Views
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater
Great streets are more than just a building address and six lanes of through traffic. They are extensions of our urban public life and important places in themselves.
By Philip Enquist
 
Safaa Zarzour, president of the Islamic Society of North America, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at the Downtown Islamic Center.
News
Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention returns in person
The 59th annual convention will be held Sept. 2-5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
By Jordan Perkins
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center in Chicago for a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly jury selected, opening statements set for Wednesday
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber questioned more than 100 potential jurors and excused more than half of them before hearing challenges from lawyers late Tuesday afternoon.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
A woman selects plants at a famers market held at the Esperanza Center in Brighton Park.
News
New program aims to provide seniors with home-based alternative to nursing facility care
“Here in Illinois, we recognize that our elders thrive when they remain in our communities as they age,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “The PACE program is an innovative model that delivers a much-needed alternative to traditional nursing facility care.”
By Michael Loria
 