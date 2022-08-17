The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

With top players’ availability uncertain, Bears not making most of preseason

Roquan Smith will be in Seattle with the team, but won’t play. Tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery likely will return, but it’s unclear how long quarterback Justin Fields will play. And the full offensive line still hasn’t arrived.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE With top players’ availability uncertain, Bears not making most of preseason
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at a recent preseason game.

The Bears would get better preparation for the upcoming season if they had star linebacker Roquan Smith on the field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

SEATTLE — If the Bears are truly trying to use their preseason games to get rolling with an all-new offense and defense, it’d sure be helpful to have their best players.

Instead, for a variety of reasons, that didn’t happen last week and still won’t happen Thursday against the Seahawks.

Most notably absent is linebacker Roquan Smith. Actually, he won’t really be absent, but he might as well be. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Smith would make the trip as a spectator on the sideline, like he was for the Chiefs game Saturday.

Smith isn’t doing anything of note until he gets a new contract or gets traded, of course. Yet, in the meantime, this continues to be a bizarre standoff in which Smith is with the team every day, legitimately participating in meetings, chatting up teammates off to the side and talking with Eberflus on a near-daily basis.

All of that continues despite Smith blasting general manager Ryan Poles in the message explaining his trade request and the Bears playing hardball by taking him off the physically unable to perform list.

Smith should be at the forefront, a bright light shining toward a hopeful future during what could be a dreary season for the Bears, but instead the impasse between him and Poles is casting a long shadow.

Three weeks into this, there’s no doubt it has become a burgeoning distraction.

“I see the guys are focused,” Eberflus said as a rebuttal to that assertion. “I see that they’re ready, focused on Seattle. Focused on our first road trip together. And wired in.”

That’s Eberflus maintaining his public stance that the Bears are carrying along with business usual despite this situation being wildly unusual.

He defaults to “next man up,” but the next man up is Matt Adams. He spent most of the last two seasons playing special teams for the Colts, where Eberflus was defensive coordinator and didn’t see a role for him. Smith spent the last two seasons making his case for a nine-figure contract.

Offensively, it’d be ideal to get quarterback Justin Fields a better and longer run as he adjusts to the new scheme and tries to build chemistry. He played 18 snaps last week, and none of them were with the actual starting offensive line, tight end Cole Kmet or running back David Montgomery.

Of the 10 players who started with Fields against the Chiefs, just three were virtual certainties to be opening-day starters.

There was optimism that Montgomery and Kmet would be good to go Thursday, but pessimism about how much work Fields would get. Eberflus said some starters would get 6-10 plays and others would play as many as 20.

He acknowledged, though, that a lot could be gained in live action.

“We need toplaythem because we have a young roster,” Eberflus said. “We have to see how they work with each other, how they work and perform under the lights, and how they do in the game-day operation.”

Kmet and Montgomery are a little more experienced than Fields, but still could use the snaps to make sure everything is as crisp as the Bears need it to be when they open the season Sept. 11 against the 49ers.

“It’s all about execution, getting your points correct, being technically sound and doing all the things coaches want to see,” Kmet said. “That execution aspect is probably the biggest deal.”

It’s a big deal for him, but also Fields. Fields needs snaps where the right people are in the right places.

Part of what worked against him last season was spending so much practice time with second-stringers he ultimately wasn’t going to play with once he got promoted to starter. It’s not that drastic of an issue this summer, but it’s still a concern if theBears can’t get Fields real snaps with the full offense.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields’ next situation to conquer: scoring
Halas Intrigue, Episode 229: On Ro, Teven and another preseason game
Matt Eberflus: Starters will play vs. Seahawks — but not much
Bears steer QB Justin Fields in new direction after haphazard rookie season
A week after trade demand, Roquan Smith is losing momentum
Opportunity knocks — at right guard — for Teven Jenkins
The Latest
Abortion rights advocates from Mississippi and Tennessee who are part of The Black August Freedom Rides arrive at Union Station, Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, 2022. Organizers from Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee traveled via train to Chicago to bring attention to people who will be traveling from states in the South where abortion will become illegal in a post-Roe v. Wade world.
Chicago
Southern abortion activists arrive in Chicago for ‘Black August Freedom Rides’
Activists from Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi traveled to Chicago to strengthen ties with local organizations as abortion bans go into effect in the South.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Rob Heitz, 41, who was left paralyzed after diving into shallow water in Lake Michigan near Racine, Wisc., in 2003, swims near the Ohio Street Beach on Aug. 16, 2022. Heitz is training to swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco on Aug. 19, 2022.
News
A Lake Michigan accident paralyzed him 19 years ago. Now he’s swimming to Alcatraz
41-year-old Rob Heitz is planning the 1-to-2-mile swim Friday. Some 19 years after becoming paralyzed following a freak diving accident in Lake Michigan, he is now mostly recovered.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Cubs_Nationals_Baseball__3_.JPG
Cubs
P.J. Higgins lifts Cubs vs. Nationals, keeps doing ‘something special’ with limited at-bats
Cubs first baseman P.J. Higgins provided the bulk of the Cubs’ scoring Wednesday with a two-run home run.
By Maddie Lee
 
Democrats conclude their rally at the Illinois State Fair. Attending were, left to right, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, state Treasurer Michael Frerichs, state Rep. Lisa Hernandez and state Sen. President Don Harmon,
Elections
Pritzker’s state fair strategy: Blast GOP ‘lunatic fringe’ and bury Dem squabbles: ‘I think we’re all working very well together’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, standing alongside new Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, downplayed the intraparty tension, especially around Sen. Dick Durbin, who wanted Rep. Robin Kelly to remain in the top party post.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Lake Michigan during an air show event in 2021. The team returns&nbsp;to Chicago this weekend for a full-on Air and Water Show.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
The Mix: Cool Things to Do in Chicago, Aug. 18-24
The Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago Ribfest, and Sunday in the Park with Lyric are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 