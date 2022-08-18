Bears get DE Robert Quinn some action, plus other notes from the Seahawks game

SEATTLE — The Bears beat one of the few teams in the NFL widely expected to be worse than them this season in their win over the Seahawks on Thursday. Beyond the first-team offense finally scoring and the mixed results for their rookies, here are three quick hits from the game:

Pass rush rolls

The Bears finally got their top pass-rushing combo on the field together as veteran Robert Quinn made his preseason debut alongside Al-Quadin Muhammad. Muhammad had three tackles, including a nine-yard sack.

Eberflus misses one

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he’d be using the preseason to acclimate to his new responsibilities, but he and his staff missed a perfect opportunity to challenge a call. When backup quarterback Trevor Siemian threw incomplete to Isaiah Coulter on third-and-eight in the second quarter, replay showed Coulter did, in fact, keep the ball off the turf for what should have been a catch.

Siemian stays steady

If the Bears need to go to Siemian at some point, he has looked competent. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

