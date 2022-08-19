The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Amid turbulence, Bears’ Teven Jenkins goes ‘all in’ for starting RG spot

Reports of Jenkins’ demise might have been exaggerated. He’s back and highly motivated to win a starting job at a new position.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Amid turbulence, Bears’ Teven Jenkins goes ‘all in’ for starting RG spot
Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) made his NFL debut with two snaps on special teams in Week 13 against the Cardinals at Soldier Field after opening the season on injured reserve following back surgery.

Jenkins began his NFL career at left tackle, then moved to right tackle and now could secure a spot as the starting right guard.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Teven Jenkinshas had a wild career already, and he’s barely more than a year into it.

Drafted by the previous administration to be the Bears’ left tackle of the future, Jenkins saw the new staff dismiss that notion almost immediately and demoted him to right tackle. And as his chances dwindled at that spot, the recently shifted him to right guard.

Jenkins has gone from the most prestigious position on the offensive line to the least. And to his credit, his humility and resilience have given him a chance to win a starting job.

“It was a rollercoaster for a little bit, not knowing what I was gonna do,” he told the Sun-Times. “And then seeing that I have a chance at right guard... I’m trying to go all in and make sure I’m able to get in the starting five and give my team the best chance to win no matter where I’m at.

“Some guys might say they’re a left tackle and they’re staying at left tackle. I’m more of a team player type of guy. Whatever it takes for the team to win — it doesn’t matter to me... This is about me buying in now and believing in myself that I can do it at right guard.”

If this works, it would solve several problems for the Bears.

A week or so ago, it seemed plausible that they’d outright cut Jenkins — a second-round pick last year — because of where he sat on the depth chart. And it also looked like right guard would be the most problematic spot on their line.

If Jenkins thrives there, it could help solidify his and their future. This season is essentially an open audition for all five o-line spots in 2023, and jobs general managerRyan Polesfills now will allow him to use salary-cap space and draft picks elsewhere next year.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields-Cole Kmet connection is key to Bears’ present, future
Lies and truths in the Deshaun Watson mess say a lot about the NFL
Bears CB Kyler Gordon looks right at home in debut
Halas Intrigue, Episode 230: Grading the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks
Bears’ offense starting to fit Justin Fields
Bears get DE Robert Quinn some action, plus other notes from the Seahawks game
The Latest
SneedTrump082122.jpg
Columnists
Mar-a-Lago search keeps Donald Trump front and center
Sneed: Former president may be on verge of declaring he is running again.
By Michael Sneed
 
A photo of Bears tight end Cole Kmet running with the ball in a preseason game against the Seahawks.
Bears
Justin Fields-Cole Kmet connection is key to Bears’ present, future
Both are getting their opportunity to be “the guy” at their position. But they’re also both on the clock to prove themselves.
By Jason Lieser
 
Festival-goers crowd under shade from trees as the day tops out with a high of 90 degree on day 4 of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Humboldt Park got rid of Riot Fest, so why not Douglass Park?
We love music and are not against music festivals, but they should never have been put in Douglass Park.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Starbucks_union_buttons.jpg
Business
Starbucks store in Edgewater becomes latest to unionize
The location becomes the seventh in the Chicago area to align with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.
By David Roeder
 
Morgan Park’s Tysean Griffin (1) takes off on a 48-yard touchdown run against Amundsen.
High School Football
High school football preview: The top 10 running backs
A four-star prospect and a pair of teammates are among the area’s top running backs.
By Mike Clark
 