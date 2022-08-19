Backup’s injury shouldn’t affect Roquan Smith talks

SEATTLE — There are myriad factors that could hasten an agreement between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith. Or sink one.

Matthew Adams’ shoulder, though, isn’t one of them. The special teams stalwart, who is playing Smith’s linebacker spot while he “holds in” amid a trade demand, hurt his right shoulder on the second play Thursday tackling Seahawks running back Travis Homer on a screen.

His health, though, should have little to do with whether the Bears give Smith the contact he seeks — worth around $100 million over five years.

The Bears have more than three weeks until their season opener against the 49ers.

Smith likely wouldn’t play in the preseason finale Aug. 27 even if he were to sign; head coach Matt Eberflus planned to meet with his head coaching staff late Friday to begin determining which starters, if any, will face the Browns.

The Bears will treat next week differently. The three days of practice leading up to the game in Cleveland will be similar to what the Bears will emphasize during game weeks, giving coaches and players a dry run before the Sept. 11 opener against the 49ers.

That leaves Aug. 29 as the first practice in which the Bears will focus entirely on the 49ers — and might be the closest thing Smith and the Bears have to a contract deadline

