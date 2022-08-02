The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Still no sign of OT Teven Jenkins as Bears’ o-line moves ahead without him

The competition at left tackle will most likely come down to fifth-rounder Braxton Jones and veteran Riley Reiff.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins from a 2021 game.

Jenkins has missed five practices in a row.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Teven Jenkins’ present is as cloudy as his future. As it becomes increasingly unlikely that he has a place in the Bears’ rebuild, he also has remained out of sight for most of training camp.

Already facing long odds to win a starting job at either offensive tackle position and even the possibility that the Bears might cut him at the roster deadline, Jenkins missed his fifth consecutive practice Tuesday. He supposedly got hurt in the first practice, and coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t given any clarity on his situation.

The Bears continued to roll with fifth-round pick Braxton Jones at left tackle and Larry Borom at right. Veteran Riley Reiff also will begin vying for one of those spots once he’s through his individual ramp-up program, and there’s no doubt that general manager Ryan Poles is scanning other rosters for potential options.

Eberflus has continued to call Jenkins’ injury “day-to-day,” which is reminiscent of how former coach Matt Nagy described it a year ago all the way up to Jenkins having back surgery that kept him out for most of his rookie season.

Jenkins made it back for just six games last season, but that apparently provided enough film to spur Poles and Eberflus into alternate plans. Jones started getting first-team snaps over Jenkins during Organized Team Activities in May.

Former general manager Ryan Pace traded up to take Jenkins in the second round at No. 39 overall, saying he was “pretty fired up” to land him that late.

The Latest
The Nationals have traded outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres.
MLB
Padres to acquire All-Star outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals
The Nationals will receive a package that includes first baseman Eric Hosmer, left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana. The Padres also received first baseman Josh Bell.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
A Google Maps screenshot of the Mount Carmel Student Center.
Education
Mount Carmel High School to remain an all-boys school
In June, school leaders said they were considering admitting girls as soon as the fall of 2023 as a way to address “elusive growth” for single-gender Catholic schools.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall on Saturday night.
Music
Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra to showcase homeland composers in historic Chicago concert debut
The orchestra has become one of the most important classical institutions in Central America and the Caribbean Basin.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Tiger Woods gestures to the crowd at the British Open.
Golf
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down LIV Golf’s $700 million-$800 million offer
Woods has been opposed to LIV Golf since late last year, and he delivered his strongest comments at the British Open when he said players who took the money funded by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund had “turned their back” on the PGA Tour that made them famous.
By Associated Press
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner smiles while behind bars in a Russian courtroom.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner’s luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 