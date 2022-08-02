Bears’ Robert Quinn ready to flip the switch
The All-Pro defensive end is in a “ramp-up” phase after sitting out the offseason program. But it won’t take him long to get back in the swing of things. “I kind of think I’m pretty much caught up,” he said.
After missing most of the offseason program, Bears defensive end Robert Quinn officially is in the “ramp-up” phase, where he gradually gets re-acclimated to football and gets a full introduction to the defense under head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
But with an 11-year veteran with gifted pass-rush moves, it’s not a complicated process. You basically turn him on and let him go. Quinn is easing into the 11-on-11 “team” portion of the opening days of training camp. But he’s not making up for everything he lost while sitting out the offseason. He’s Robert Quinn.
“It didn’t really matter. I kind of think I’m pretty much caught up,” Quinn said Tuesday after the Bears’ first day in full pads at Halas Hall. “When they call a play, I know what I’m supposed to do and kind of anticipate the checks and stuff like that.
“So you study the playbook when you’re in [the facility] and when you’re out there it just makes everything click even better. It’s kind of just how I work things.”
Quinn can afford to do that because of his experience and natural ability. He makes it look easy.
“It’s football,” he said. “They give a call and I try to make it as simple as possible, and not overcomplicate the game.”
It remains to be seen if Quinn will still be a Bear when the regular season begins on Sept. 11 against the 49ers at Soldier Field. At 32, he’s an odd fit for a team rebuilding with mostly youth.
Trevis Gipson, 25, is coming off a seven-sack season in Sean Desai’s defense. Al-Quadin Muhammad, 27, who signed with the Bears in free agency, blossomed into a productive player in Eberflus’ defense with the Colts — he had seven sacks as a full-time starter last season.
And Eberflus said fifth-round rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was getting first-team snaps when Quinn was not participating in team drills, will get a chance to prove he deserves playing time, based on his initial impact in non-padded practices.
The Bears will have options, and it could get dicey for Quinn if 2022 becomes a true rebuilding year as the season ensues and a player like Robinson could benefit from regular-season snaps.
But while the Bears might be better off without Quinn, they are in good shape with him — on multiple levels. Quinn has been a consummate professional in his two-plus seasons with the Bears.
He didn’t mope when he struggled through a two-sack season after signing a five-year $70 million contract in free agency in 2020. He responded with a stellar season in 2021 — getting 18.5 sacks to break Richard Dent’s franchise record. He’s been a good role model for Gipson. And skipping the offseason program — including the mandatory veteran mini-camp —was not a distraction.
He’s a good player to have on your team.
“Just a beautiful man,” Williams said. “Cares about his teammates. As a player … he is as advertised. You see him go through individual [drills] —boy is he bendy. He can get on an edge.”
Quinn is a low-key, often laconic personality off the field, but everything about him is impressive to those who coach him.
“We were talking the other day and I was staring at his hands. He’s a big man,” Williams said. “And he’s a professional. He studies the playbook. He comes in prepared. And as a leader, guys gravitate toward him.
“He’s quiet by nature, but the guys look up to him to lead the way. He hasn’t been out there a whole bunch, but when he’s been out there, boy do they follow.”
Quinn said he is “kind of like back at home” in Eberflus’ 4-3 defense. And just in a good place overall, ready for whatever comes next.
“Every day I wake up is a bright spot,” Quinn said. “We’ve got a new coaching staff, new players. I try to get myself in the best shape in the offseason and again in a good mental space. And coming in to show the guys again that I’ve still got a little bit left in the tank.”