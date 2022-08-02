Bears’ Robert Quinn ready to flip the switch

After missing most of the offseason program, Bears defensive end Robert Quinn officially is in the “ramp-up” phase, where he gradually gets re-acclimated to football and gets a full introduction to the defense under head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

But with an 11-year veteran with gifted pass-rush moves, it’s not a complicated process. You basically turn him on and let him go. Quinn is easing into the 11-on-11 “team” portion of the opening days of training camp. But he’s not making up for everything he lost while sitting out the offseason. He’s Robert Quinn.

“It didn’t really matter. I kind of think I’m pretty much caught up,” Quinn said Tuesday after the Bears’ first day in full pads at Halas Hall. “When they call a play, I know what I’m supposed to do and kind of anticipate the checks and stuff like that.

“So you study the playbook when you’re in [the facility] and when you’re out there it just makes everything click even better. It’s kind of just how I work things.”

Quinn can afford to do that because of his experience and natural ability. He makes it look easy.

“It’s football,” he said. “They give a call and I try to make it as simple as possible, and not overcomplicate the game.”

It remains to be seen if Quinn will still be a Bear when the regular season begins on Sept. 11 against the 49ers at Soldier Field. At 32, he’s an odd fit for a team rebuilding with mostly youth.

Trevis Gipson, 25, is coming off a seven-sack season in Sean Desai’s defense. Al-Quadin Muhammad, 27, who signed with the Bears in free agency, blossomed into a productive player in Eberflus’ defense with the Colts — he had seven sacks as a full-time starter last season.

And Eberflus said fifth-round rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was getting first-team snaps when Quinn was not participating in team drills, will get a chance to prove he deserves playing time, based on his initial impact in non-padded practices.

The Bears will have options, and it could get dicey for Quinn if 2022 becomes a true rebuilding year as the season ensues and a player like Robinson could benefit from regular-season snaps.

But while the Bears might be better off without Quinn, they are in good shape with him — on multiple levels. Quinn has been a consummate professional in his two-plus seasons with the Bears.

He didn’t mope when he struggled through a two-sack season after signing a five-year $70 million contract in free agency in 2020. He responded with a stellar season in 2021 — getting 18.5 sacks to break Richard Dent’s franchise record. He’s been a good role model for Gipson. And skipping the offseason program — including the mandatory veteran mini-camp —was not a distraction.

He’s a good player to have on your team.

“Just a beautiful man,” Williams said. “Cares about his teammates. As a player … he is as advertised. You see him go through individual [drills] —boy is he bendy. He can get on an edge.”

Quinn is a low-key, often laconic personality off the field, but everything about him is impressive to those who coach him.

“We were talking the other day and I was staring at his hands. He’s a big man,” Williams said. “And he’s a professional. He studies the playbook. He comes in prepared. And as a leader, guys gravitate toward him.

“He’s quiet by nature, but the guys look up to him to lead the way. He hasn’t been out there a whole bunch, but when he’s been out there, boy do they follow.”

Quinn said he is “kind of like back at home” in Eberflus’ 4-3 defense. And just in a good place overall, ready for whatever comes next.

“Every day I wake up is a bright spot,” Quinn said. “We’ve got a new coaching staff, new players. I try to get myself in the best shape in the offseason and again in a good mental space. And coming in to show the guys again that I’ve still got a little bit left in the tank.”