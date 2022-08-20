Bears LB Roquan Smith to play this season despite ‘busting my ass and not being rewarded’

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith practiced in part Saturday for the first time since beginning his “hold-in” amid a contract dispute. He said he plans to play out the final season of his contract and hit free agency afterward.

“It’s the last year of my deal,” Smith said. “I’m gonna take it and run with it and bet on myself. Negotiations are over right now.”

As he entered the final season of his five-year rookie deal, Smith wanted a massive extension. Without one, he’ll play for $9.7 million and become an unrestricted free agent in March. The Bears, however, would still have the option to use the franchise tag on him.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Smith is in a “ramp-up” program to get back to full capacity and be ready to play when the season starts Sept. 11.

Based on how things have gone to this point, it’s hard to envision that going well.

Smith described the process as “distasteful” because, “I’ve been busting my ass and not being rewarded.”

Smith and general manager Ryan Poles said in the offseason they wanted to get an extension done, but negotiations have been fruitless and turned bitter once the “hold-in” lasted deep into training camp.

Smith ripped Poles for trying to take advantage of him with “take it or leave it” offers in a public letter asking to be traded Aug. 9.

Poles responded by saying he still hoped to sign Smith to an extension, but would do whatever was in the Bears’ best interest if it became necessary to trade him.

Poles also said negotiations have been complicated because Smith doesn’t have an agent and represents himself.

“There’s emotions involved, and it’s tough,” Poles said. “It’s a very unique situation that we’ve had to deal with, and I thought we’ve done a pretty good job, which again that’s why I’m a little disappointed we’re at this spot.”

Once Smith went public with his displeasure, the Bears rescinded their goodwill gesture of putting him on the physically unable to perform list the next day. That meant Smith had to practice or face team discipline, including fines.

