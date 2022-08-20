The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith to play this season despite ‘busting my ass and not being rewarded’

Smith is in a contract standoff with the team and hasn’t participated in practice since the Bears reported for training camp last month.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears LB Roquan Smith to play this season despite ‘busting my ass and not being rewarded’
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on the sideline at a recent preseason game.

Smith is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith practiced in part Saturday for the first time since beginning his “hold-in” amid a contract dispute. He said he plans to play out the final season of his contract and hit free agency afterward.

“It’s the last year of my deal,” Smith said. “I’m gonna take it and run with it and bet on myself. Negotiations are over right now.”

As he entered the final season of his five-year rookie deal, Smith wanted a massive extension. Without one, he’ll play for $9.7 million and become an unrestricted free agent in March. The Bears, however, would still have the option to use the franchise tag on him.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Smith is in a “ramp-up” program to get back to full capacity and be ready to play when the season starts Sept. 11.

Based on how things have gone to this point, it’s hard to envision that going well.

Smith described the process as “distasteful” because, “I’ve been busting my ass and not being rewarded.”

Smith and general manager Ryan Poles said in the offseason they wanted to get an extension done, but negotiations have been fruitless and turned bitter once the “hold-in” lasted deep into training camp.

Smith ripped Poles for trying to take advantage of him with “take it or leave it” offers in a public letter asking to be traded Aug. 9.

Poles responded by saying he still hoped to sign Smith to an extension, but would do whatever was in the Bears’ best interest if it became necessary to trade him.

Poles also said negotiations have been complicated because Smith doesn’t have an agent and represents himself.

“There’s emotions involved, and it’s tough,” Poles said. “It’s a very unique situation that we’ve had to deal with, and I thought we’ve done a pretty good job, which again that’s why I’m a little disappointed we’re at this spot.”

Once Smith went public with his displeasure, the Bears rescinded their goodwill gesture of putting him on the physically unable to perform list the next day. That meant Smith had to practice or face team discipline, including fines.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Backup’s injury shouldn’t affect Roquan Smith talks
Amid turbulence, Bears’ Teven Jenkins goes ‘all in’ for starting RG spot
Justin Fields-Cole Kmet connection is key to Bears’ present, future
Lies and truths in the Deshaun Watson mess say a lot about the NFL
Bears CB Kyler Gordon looks right at home in debut
Halas Intrigue, Episode 230: Grading the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks
The Latest
It’s raining in Cleveland.
White Sox
Guardians, White Sox to start in rain delay
Rain delays start of White Sox game in Cleveland
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment and Culture
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey
The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_107645720.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air and Water Show persists through rain and late director’s absence: ‘Seeing this, it gives me joy’
The annual lakefront spectacular returned to the city Saturday after two years of altered or canceled shows due to the pandemic.
By Mary Norkol
 
Until recently, you couldn’t stroll through an airport in Canada without seeing Lisa LaFlamme, the CTV news anchor who said she was fired for letting her hair go silver during COVID lockdown.
Columnists
Acclaimed Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme accuses bosses of firing her for letting her hair go gray
LaFlamme was a woman atop a male-dominated industry, so not always treated seriously. Her decision to stop dying her hair made national headlines in Canada.
By Neil Steinberg
 
AP22232612525786.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky respond to Game 1 loss with a 100-62 romping of Liberty in Game 2
Kahleah Copper, whose status was in question ahead of Game 2, finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting.
By Annie Costabile
 