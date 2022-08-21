The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Lesson learned? Bears still need preseason work

Matt Eberflus is debating whether to play his starters in the preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday. But as Matt Nagy discovered in 2019, with a developing offense, the more work at game-speed, the better.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_107543542.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offensive line have played 27 snaps in the preseason.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Giving his starters only token snaps in the 2019 preseason was one of the few decisions Matt Nagy acknowledged regretting in his four seasons as the Bears’ head coach.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the starting offensive line played three snaps in the preseason opener against the Panthers and were declared ready for the regular season.

They were not. The Bears finished 29th in points, 29th in total yards, 25th in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards. Trubisky’s passer rating plummeted from 95.4 in 2018 to 83.0 in 2019 —28th in the NFL.

The lesson was clear — more work in game situations for a developing team is better than less. Nagy pledged to rectify that error in judgment, but never really got the chance. There was no NFL preseason in 2020 due to COVID-19. And in 2021, the reduction of the preseason from four games to three altered the preparation dynamic.

The third preseason game that used to be the “dress rehearsal” for Week 1 starters now was also the final preseason game, typically a showcase for backups and players on the fringe of the roster. Nagy seemed caught in between. He sat starting quarterback Andy Dalton, but the starting offensive line played the first half against the Titans.

NFL coaches still are trying to sort out the new three-game preseason. Most teams are trending toward playing their starters less in the preseason, apparently because of injury concerns.

But nothing beats game experience. And for developing teams like the Bears — with an offense in a formative stage with a second-year quarterback in Justin Fields, and a defense getting acclimated to a 4-3 under head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams —the final preseason game provides an opportunity for much-needed growth on both sides of the ball.

Eberflus would not commit to playing his starters — or resting them — when the Bears play the Browns in their preseason finale on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

“We’re still working through that,” Eberflus said Saturday after practice. “We had one conversation so far about that and … we’re not ready to make the proclamation of what’s going to happen in that game yet.”

Asked which way he was leaning, Eberflus deflected the question with humor — literally leaning to one side than the other. “I don’t know,” he said. “Maybe this way. Maybe that way. We’ll see.”

The Bears have been described as a “work-in-progress” on both sides of the ball — by Eberflus with the defense and by coordinator Luke Getsy with the offense. The defense, which gets a lot of mileage out of hustle and intensity, appears much closer to Week 1 preparedness. The offense, which depends more on repetition, timing and precision, needs a lot of work.

“I feel like a lot o guys on the defense are ready for Week 1,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said Sunday. “We’ve been going against each other for [awhile]. Preseason is cook, but there’s nothing like really game-planning — figuring out how to attack a team and their star players. How are you going to keep their quarterback in the pocket so we can get all these sacks. That’s the real fun.”

So even what might seem like a meaningless preseason game is an opportunity for the Bears’ offense. If Fields and the starters sit against the Browns, they will enter the regular-season opener against the 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field without having played in a game for 24 days — and for just nine snaps at that, 27 for the entire preseason.

Any football game comes with the rim of injury, but also provides benefits that practice cannot.

“Just getting hit and actually getting tackled,” running back David Montgomery said. “Seeing different looks. Getting the pace of the game —it’s completely different from practice.”

