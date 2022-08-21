The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears notebook: David Montgomery focused on football

The Bears running back could be in a similar situation next year as Roquan Smith is this year — looking for a long-term contract after establishing himself as a consistently productive player. But he was unfazed by Smith not getting the deal he was looking for.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears notebook: David Montgomery focused on football
merlin_107322267.jpg

Bears running back David Montgomery (32) makes a play in training camp.

Nam Huh, AP Photos

When the Bears stiff-armed linebacker Roquan Smith in his quest for a long-term contract after being a second-team All-Pro the last two seasons, teammates surely took notice. But running back David Montgomery was unfazed.

Montgomery could be in a similar situation next season. He’s averaged 1,244 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in his first three seasons — pretty impressive for offenses that ranked 29th, 22nd and 27th in scoring.

Smith’s contract episode did not concern him. It’s worth noting that he has an agent to deal with contract issues. Smith does not.

“I just come here to play football. That has nothing to do with me,” Montgomery said.“I’m sure everyone else is handling it who has to handle it. I’m just worried bout football, and I’m ready to play.”

Montgomery, in fact, said his next contract is the least of his concerns.

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Montgomery said. “I’ve got a game coming up this week [Saturday against the Browns]. I’m worried about that —not worried about a contract, none of that. I’m just trying to play football and have fun with that. Everything else will take care of itself. I’ve got no worries in the world.”

Khalil Herbert returns

Running back Khalil Herbert, who left Saturday’s practice on a cart but with no obvious injury, returned to practice Monday. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad also practiced after missing Saturday’s practice.

Wide receiver Nsimba Webster did not practice Sunday. Also out were safety Jaquan Brisker, center Lucas Patrick, wide receivers Tajae Sharpe, N’Keal Harry and Byron Pringle, cornerbacks Tavon Young, Thomas Graham and Jaylon Jones and linebacker Caleb Johnson.

Big-play defense

After 6-4, 338-pound defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga rumbled 80 yards for a pick-6 in Saturday’s practice, the defensive line created another takeaway Sunday when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass that linebacker Nick Morrow picked just before it hit the ground.

“It gives credibility to the H.I.T.S principle, that there’s a reason why we turn and hustle and run to the football,” said defensive coordinator Alan Williams, referring to Matt Eberflus’ acronym for hustle, intensity, takeaways and playing smart that is the foundation of his philosophy.

“So when guys’ legs are a little bit dead and they go, ‘Coach, give me a little break today. This is why I”m not running because I’m a little tired,’ I go, ‘See this right here? That’s a game-changing play. That goes from maybe a field goal or possibly a touchdown to we intercept the ball, and you look over there and the other group, they’re deflated.’

“That’s a great step into the H.I.T.S. principle —why we run; why we turn the ball over. [It’s a] big deal.”

Salute to the military

The Bears recognized first responders and military groups at practice Sunday — an honor particularly meaningful to Williams, whose father was an Army officer and pilot in Vietnam.

“I know how it is, for those people to serve and give and sacrifice,” Williams said. “We owe a debt of gratitude. So I wanted to say thank you to them, and we appreciate them coming out and supporting us.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Lesson learned? Bears still need preseason work
For Roquan Smith, the work is just beginning
Halas Intrigue, Episode 231: Roquan’s back
Teven Jenkins stays with starters after ‘good first outing’
Showdown with LB Roquan Smith is a big victory for Bears GM Ryan Poles
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has thumb surgery, could return by Week 1
The Latest
Lee Hodges hands out backpacks full of supplies to parents and students that have gathered at William F. Finkl Academy at a Back to School Bash earlier this month. Classes start Monday for Chicago Public Schools.
Education
As schools reopen Monday, CPS struggles to fill new jobs aimed at helping students recover from pandemic learning loss
The latest district data shows most of the more than 500 new interventionist positions created to help kids struggling academically haven’t been filled.
By Nader Issa
 
Kendall Graveman (left) and Jose Abreu.
White Sox
For 2022 White Sox, it’s never too late to learn from mistakes
“The days we don’t play clean baseball are the days it’s difficult for us to look in the mirror,” reliever Kendall Graveman said. “We have to learn from them.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Retiring Judge Raul Vega, formerly the presiding judge of the county’s domestic violence division, allegedly made a statement to another judge on Dec. 6 that would violate the state’s judicial code of conduct.
Crime
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Jamari Edwards, 20, faces felony counts of aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking in connection to three carjackings that happened over eight days this month.
By Cindy Hernandez and Tom Schuba
 
merlin_107543542.jpg
Bears
Lesson learned? Bears still need preseason work
Matt Eberflus is debating whether to play his starters in the preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday. But as Matt Nagy discovered in 2019, with a developing offense, the more work at game-speed, the better.
By Mark Potash
 
Golfers play a round at Jackson Park Golf Course.
Letters to the Editor
Jackson Park golf course history should be promoted, not erased
1899 was the first decade during which golf was played in more than a handful of places in the United States. Few courses from that era survive, and those that have often little resemble what they were at the start.
By Letters to the Editor
 