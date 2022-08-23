The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

George Pickens proof the Bears needed to draft a WR in Round 2

What’s concerning is how off-trend the Bears are. Hunting big-name receivers is mandatory in the modern NFL.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE George Pickens proof the Bears needed to draft a WR in Round 2
Steelers receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown against the Seahawks on Aug. 13.

Steelers receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown against the Seahawks on Aug. 13.

Justin Berl/Getty Images

George Pickens must have jumped off the screen to Bears coaches when they watched film of the Seahawks in advance of their second preseason game.

The 6-3, 200-pound rookie receiver split right near the end of the first quarter of the Steelers’ Aug. 13 opener against the Seahawks. On third-and-13, the Seahawks gave Pickens a social distance-friendly seven yards to run off the line of scrimmage along the right flank.

Taking a shotgun snap, quarterback Mason Rudolph put his right heel on the 34 and lofted a fade pass to the back right corner of the end zone. Pickens didn’t do anything fancy, save for a stutter-step, as he sprinted past Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant. Pickens used his left arm to push Bryant away and then, in motion, cradled his two arms to catch the pass. He stomped his right foot down and tapped his left toe in bounds right before the back right pylon.

Touchdown.

The Steelers’ receiver has been so undeniably impressive this offseason that, on Friday, he became the prohibitive favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. BetOnline installed him at 6:1, ahead of everyone else in his draft class.

Related

He could have done it at Halas Hall. New Bears general manager Ryan Poles, though, didn’t draft a receiver in Round 2.

It’s understandable that the Bears took Kyler Gordon at No. 39; cornerback was as great a position of need as receiver. Travel 10 spots down the draft, though, and the Bears are a lot easier to scrutinize.The coaching staff has been impressed with rookie Jaquan Brisker, the second of their second-round draft picks. Chosen at No. 48, Brisker has been the starting strong safety since his arrival — and will be in Week 1, provided he returns from last week’s thumb surgery as quickly as he believes he can.

Picking Brisker came with an opportunity cost, though. At a position where the Bears need even more help.

When they decided against drafting a receiver, the rest of the league exhaled. Four wideouts were taken in the six spots after the Bears drafted Brisker:

  • Tyquan Thornton, who caught a touchdown pass in the Patriots’ first preseason game before hurting his collarbone Friday night. He’s expected to miss the start of the season.
  • Alec Pierce, who’s had three catches for the Colts in two preseason games.
  • Skyy Moore, who had three catches for 23 yards against the Bears in Week 1 of the preseason.
  • And Pickens, whose stock fell in part because of the ACL injury that limited him to Georgia’s final four games last season.

It’s not just about Pickens, though. What’s concerning is how off-trend the Bears are. Hunting big-name receivers is mandatory in the modern NFL. Unless third-round pick Velus Jones shocks the world, the Bears didn’t do that during an offseason that showed, more than any other, how valuable receivers are. Five of the top six leaders at the position in total contract value signed a new deal during a six-week span during March and April.

On draft night, six receivers were drafted in the first round for the second time in three years — and the ninth time in league history. If receivers were going to cost more in their second contract, general managers wanted to exploit the market inefficiency by getting them on rookie deals.

The Bears are left with Darnell Mooney and question marks, including injured receivers Byron Pringle and N’Keal Harry.

The contract extensions given wideouts have all but wiped out the 2023 free-agent market. While veterans are sure to be cut before March, the best 2023 free-agent receiver might be the Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers, who had 866 receiving yards last season.

The Bears, then, will have to draft their next receiver.

That’s something they should have done in Round 2.

CST form logo
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson defends play — and playing time
Bears QB Justin Fields, LB Roquan Smith to play vs. Browns in preseason finale
Bears waive WR Dazz Newsome
Arlington Heights residents want the Bears — but they don’t want to foot the bill, poll finds
Handicapping the Bears’ roster as cuts loom
This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
The Latest
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced July 6 to four months in federal prison.
Washington Federal Bank Investigation
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison in Wisconsin
The disgraced Bridgeport pol — a member of the city’s best-known political family — was found guilty in February of two counts of lying to regulators and five counts of filing false income tax returns.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
This image provided by A2H Engineers, Architects, Planners shows a digital rendering of the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame slated for Marks, Mississippi.
Music
R&B Hall of Fame headed to Mississippi town
The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King.
By Associated Press
 
Sunrise on the Illinois River while topwater fishing.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Smallmouth, shoreline salmon/trout, drum, bluegill, catfish, coho
Fishing for active smallmouth and the spurts of shoreline salmon and trout around Chicago lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
One common side effect complaint about the Jynneos vaccine is a red bump at the injection site lasting for two to three weeks, if not longer. But experts reassure that it’s not a “weird” or “permanent” reaction.&nbsp;
Health
Monkeypox vaccine: What you should know about possible side effects and ‘the lump’
If you have any fears of potential side effects, don’t hesitate to discuss them with medical personnel at your vaccination site or your own health care provider.
By Patrick Ryan | USA Today
 
Cubs right-hander Javier Assad made his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Cubs
Cubs’ Javier Assad debuts, Nicholas Padilla 27th man in doubleheader vs. Cardinals
In corresponding moves, the Cubs optioned reliever Kervin Castro to Triple-A and transferred outfielder Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL to the 60-day.
By Maddie Lee
 