The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

‘He’s back’: Roquan Smith a big hit already

The Bears linebacker dropped running back David Montgomery for a loss on his first play of team drills since returning from a 24-day hold-in — an early sign he’s not only back, but all-in despite being unhappy with his contract.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE ‘He’s back’: Roquan Smith a big hit already
merlin_101915711.jpg

Roquan Smith (58 with teammates Alec Ogletree and Khyiris Tonga last season) has recorded 100 or more tackles in each of his first four seasons with the Bears.

Alex Menendez, AP Photos

It didn’t take Roquan Smith long to make his presence felt.

On the first play of 11-on-11 team drills at practice Tuesday, Smith — showing off his trademark speed and quickness — burst through the line to drop running back David Montgomery for a loss with one of the biggest hits of training camp. The play drew a spirited response from the defensive sideline, with one player’s exclamation defining the moment:

“He’s back.”

Indeed he is. Smith’s participation Tuesday was the first time he was in full training camp mode after doing mostly individual drills Saturday and Monday following his return from a 24-day holdout that cost him 15 practices and two preseason games. And he quickly gave coach Matt Eberflus, defensive coordinator Alan Williams and several new teammates on a defense that really didn’t know what they were missing without him a sample of the kind of lift he can provide.

From his smile to his style, Smith has an infectious impact on those around him — and a positive effect on the Bears’ defense that could increase exponentially now that he is the unquestioned leader of that unit, rather than a standout player surrounded by proven veterans such as Kahlil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan.

“Everybody has a different sense of confidence when he’s out there,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. There’s some things that are kind of unspoken and we don’t always have to communicate certain things. We just kind of see things the same. We don’t have to say too many words.

“It’s just his sense of security when you have a guy like him, knowing his intelligence of the game, how he plays the game physically. I mean, he’s a monster. But just his leadership and the IQ he brings to the defense is definitely a big jump.”

The big hit and the reaction it elicited perfectly illustrated the significance of Smith’s return — he’s not only back, he’s all-in. The Roquan Smith on the practice field Tuesday — the disgruntled player who lashed out at general manager Ryan Poles and is frustrated by the “distasteful” process of his failed contract negotiation —is the same Roquan Smith who has been a second-team All-Pro the past two seasons.

It’s a testament to the addiction of football and the teamwork it takes for even the best players to excel at it. Yeah, he’s out there because he’s under contract. Buthe’s going to bust his ass for the Bears again this season because his desire to be a good teammate trumps his anger at feeling disrespected by the Bears organization. That’s what makes football great and a living hell at the same time.

Be that as it may, Smith’s return could be the best thing for him as well. As miffed as he is at the Bears, Smith shouldn’t ignore the possibility that playing in Eberflus’ defense could be as much of a benefit for him as he is for it. Shaquille Leonard — taken 28 picks after Smith in the 2018 draft — became a star in Eberflus’ defense with the Colts. He created 30 takeaways in four seasons.

Smith, who has created just six takeaways in his four seasons with the Bears, is in a prime spot to take his game to that level, playing the same weak-side linebacker position as Leonard.

“It’s about techniques and fundamentals,” linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said. “You just keep working. Tackling. Block protection. There’s no perfect layer. So you just keep [working on] technique and fundamentals.”

But six takeaways in four years — how do you fix that? Again the answer was simple.

“Talk about it every day,” Borgonzi said. “Just keep preaching it, have it on their mind.”

And according to Borgonzi, it’s not like Smith has to reinvent himself to get there.

“He’s just got to play football,” Borgonzi said.

For Roquan Smith, that’s always been the easy part. Once he’s on the field, it’s full-speed ahead.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields, starting offense have much to prove vs. Browns
George Pickens proof the Bears needed to draft a WR in Round 2
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson defends play — and playing time
Bears QB Justin Fields, LB Roquan Smith to play vs. Browns in preseason finale
Bears waive WR Dazz Newsome
Arlington Heights residents want the Bears — but they don’t want to foot the bill, poll finds
The Latest
Healthcare workers prepare syringes with the monkeypox vaccine at a Monkeypox vaccination site in West Garfield Park late last month.
Health
Arwady expresses cautious optimism on spread of monkeypox in Chicago
The city is not seeing “the potentially exponential growth that we were seeing early on,” the city’s top doctor said Tuesday.
By Courtney Kueppers
 
EE0A857A_2C7A_420B_9A34_FE1659EE18A5.jpeg
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts is off painkillers, eating solid food
The 8-year-old’s spirits are improved, say family members who released a video of the boy racing his wheelchair.
By Brett Chase
 
R. Kelly as he walks into the Daley Center in Chicago for a hearing in a child support case on March 6, 2019
R. Kelly
‘I said a million dollars’: Man testifies he helped R. Kelly hunt down sex tapes — for a price
Dressed in a blue suit and wearing sunglasses as he entered the courtroom, Charles Freeman grinned as he offered the most colorful testimony so far to jurors who have heard descriptions of everything from graphic sex abuse to dry bank records.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields from a game last season.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields, starting offense have much to prove vs. Browns
Fields and the starters punted three times in three possessions against the Chiefs, then had first-down mishaps against the Seahawks. They’re looking for a smooth performance Saturday in Cleveland.
By Jason Lieser
 
Fewer election judges will be needed to staff the 1,290 new precincts that result from once-a-decade precinct consolidation. That will cut costs by nearly $2 million — $2,500 for every one of the 779 precincts eliminated — and minimize shortages with potential to delay the opening of polling places.
Elections
Chicago Election Board unveils precinct consolidation plan tied to redistricting
The once-a-decade redistricting process will eliminate 779 of the city’s 2,069 precincts.
By Fran Spielman
 