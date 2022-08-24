Bears LT Braxton Jones practices vs. Robert Quinn as star pass rushers loom

That rookie left tackle Braxton Jones made it to this point is impressive. He’s a fifth-round pick from Southern Utah who immediately stormed the depth chart and has fought off every challenger to hold his spot.

But soon the challenges will come from the outside.

When the Bears face the 49ers on Sept. 11, Jones will be their first rookie to start at left tackle since Troy Auzenne in 1992. And he’ll begin his career by taking on two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, who was fourth in the NFL in sacks last season at 15.5.

So the preseason finale Saturday against the Browns, whose pass rush is powered by two-time all-pro Myles Garrett and veteran Jadeveon Clowney, is as important for Jones as anybody else in the offense.

If either or both of them play — Garrett said Wednesday he was unsure of his status, though coach Kevin Stefanski indicated he plans to play starters — the Bears will get a good idea of how ready Jones is for Bosa.

“I’m just thinking about what’s ahead,” Jones said, trying to keep the conversation centered on the Browns rather than the season opener. “That’s a big task as well.”

In the meantime, Jones has prepared by sparring with Bears defensive end Robert Quinn in practice. Quinn set the franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season.

“It’s helped me progress a lot in the last few months,” Jones said. “But just making it come to life in the game is the biggest thing. Some of the rushers just don’t get to the point as quick as Robert Quinn does... They want to run around the edge.

“Robert Quinn gets to you really quickly, so then your hands are much quicker. But when it’s a longer wait, I still have to have that punch timing.”

