The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Mike Martz: Bears’ offense could be league’s least talented since 0-16 Lions

That’s the Bears’ worst nightmare — that they can’t find out what they have in Fields because of a below-average roster.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Mike Martz: Bears’ offense could be league’s least talented since 0-16 Lions
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz stands with quarterback Jay Cutler during training camp in 2010.

Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz stands with quarterback Jay Cutler during training camp in 2010.

The Bears’ offense might have less talent than any team since the winless 2008 Lions, former Bears coordinator Mike Martz said Tuesday.

Writing about NFC North quarterbacks for the33rdteam.com, which counts former Bears consultant Bill Polian and former Bears head coach Marc Trestman among its contributors, Martz painted a doomsday scenario for Justin Fields.

“Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times,” he wrote. “He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team.

“But I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions. They just don’t have anybody there.”

Martz was the offensive coordinator for the Lions from 2006-07 — leaving the year before the winless season — and served in the same role for the Bears in 2010-11.

“I’ve seen a lot of really good players go to bad teams, and then their career just never takes off,” he said. “And I think that’s what will happen with Fields. It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position.

“And, when you put a guy behind a bad offensive line and you have no talent at wide receiver and you tell him to just go make big plays, he’s going to learn bad habits. You start doing stupid stuff just trying to survive.”

That’s the Bears’ worst nightmare — that they can’t find out what they have in Fields because of a below-average roster.

“I think he’s a talented guy as a passer,” Martz wrote. “But you don’t know how to evaluate him because he just doesn’t have anything around him.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears LT Braxton Jones practices vs. Robert Quinn as star pass rushers loom
‘Being free’ could help Bears S Eddie Jackson reassert himself as dangerous defender
Injuries should prompt Bears to explore adding WRs, CBs
Halas Intrigue, Episode 232: Previewing the preseason finale
Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle an ‘eye-opener’ for Bears
Any chance for Justin Fields to play is a chance for him to improve
The Latest
A student walks on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.
Education
12 things to know about Biden’s new student debt cancellation plan
Biden’s plan will wipe out $20,000 in federal student debt for Pell Grant recipients and eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for other borrowers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
1254056782.JPG
Cubs
Balanced schedule brings Red Sox, Rangers, Mariners and more to Wrigley Field in 2023
The Cubs announced their tentative 2023 schedule on Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Nation/World
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears left tackle Braxton Jones stretching during a recent practice at Halas Hall.
Bears
Bears LT Braxton Jones practices vs. Robert Quinn as star pass rushers loom
The Bears will get a good idea of how ready Jones is for his Week 1 opponent (the 49ers’ Nick Bosa) if he gets some snaps against Browns star Myles Garrett on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters on March 22, 2019 into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
R. Kelly
‘Is this funny?’: Defense attorneys in R. Kelly trial tear into prosecution witness who smiles back
Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean tried to tick through all the crimes Charles Freeman could have been charged with had he not secured an immunity deal. The judge cut her off but she quipped, “It would take me too long to go through them all.”
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 