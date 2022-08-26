The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Opportunity knocks for Bears QB Justin Fields in preseason finale

Clearly in a work-in-progress stage, Fields and Luke Getsy’s offense are more about work than progress at this point. They need all the snaps they can get.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Opportunity knocks for Bears QB Justin Fields in preseason finale
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 4-of-7 passes for 48 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 78.3 passer rating in 18 snaps against the Chiefs on Aug. 13 at Soldier Field.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and most of the Bears’ starters on offense have played 27 snaps in the first two preseason games.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Justin Fields playing in the final preseason game might be a great Bears debate some day — or a no-brainer in favor of sitting. But not this year. Not in Year 2 for the unproven Fields, with a new offensive coordinator and a new scheme, with a rebuilt offensive line and a virtually anonymous wide receiver corps.

Clearly in a work-in-progress stage, Fields and Luke Getsy’s offense are more about work than progress at this point. They need all the snaps they can get.

So it was likely an easy decision for coach Matt Eberflus and Getsy to plan for Fields and the first-team offense to play the first half of Saturday in the Bears’ preseason finale against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The preseason “dress rehearsal” seems like all but a relic at this point, but developing units like the Bears’ offense still need them. A week ago, a 19-yard pass from Fields to an open Cole Kmet against the Seahawks was celebrated as a revelation, because after the last four seasons of Matt Nagy’s offense, it kind of was.

But it’s a testament to just how rudimentary the Bears’ offensive maturation is at this point. And that makes any appearance by Fields worth watching, regardless of the stakes. Can Fields and the offense get the little things right to set themselves up for bigger plays down the road? That’s what Eberflus will be looking for from Fields on Saturday night.

“Just poise, execution, running the offense, having command, presence to there — him doing his thing,” Eberflus said. “And then we’re just excited to get him more in there, more comfortable. He’s a young player. This is a big-game experience for him prior to the start of the season, and he’s excited about it.”

With an offensive line still in a formative stage and an already nondescript receiving corps missing key candidates because of injury, Fields has taken baby steps thus far in the preseason. He completed 4-of-7 passes for 48 yards in 18 snaps against the Chiefs.He completed 5-of-7 passes for 39 yards in nine snaps against the Seahawks.

He figures to get more than that against the Browns, with the plan to play him and most of the first-team offense through the first half. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be playing his starters early as well — a key part of Eberflus’ decision to play his first-team offense.

Fields still will be without some expected key weapons, including injured wide receivers Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and N’Keal Harry (high ankle sprain) and center Lucas Patrick (broken thumb). Wide receivers Velus Jones (undisclosed) and Tajae Sharpe (undisclosed) also aren’t expected to play after missing practices this week.

But even without Patrick, still expected to return in time for the season opener, the Bears will be starting the same five-man offensive line unit for the second consecutive game — rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom.

Just the continuity alone — that group has been together for two weeks — could help Fields’ growth. Thus far, Fields’ improvement has been extremely incremental.

“He’s doing a great job,” wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown said. “He’s a young quarterback learning a new offense, and first two seasons [it’s] tough. He has the most to learn out of everybody. He has to know what the o-line’s doing, receivers, everybody. He’s doing a great job and it’s not easy. I’m excited to see what he does.”

With Pringle and Harry injured, St. Brown has become a prime candidate to fill the No. 2 receiver role for Fields behind Darnell Mooney. St. Brown has had a nice connection with Fields in practice — it’s clear Fields trusts him to make plays. But he has yet to be targeted in a preseason game. Trust is one thing. Chemistry is another.

“It’s my first year with him,” said St. Brown, who spent his first three seasons with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. “I think you’ve gotta get more reps with a quarterback to build chemistry [and] trust within that quarterback. You can’t just come in —new quarterback, new receiver — and just have chemistry. That takes time, effort and you can put in the work. I think the offseason and training camp has helped that.

That’s a big reason why Fields is playing in this game. Any progress — including chemistry with his offensive line and receivers —is significant, regardless of the situation.

“I think we’re all excited where he is right now, with what he’s doing with the offense,” Eberflus said. “We feel good about it.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Teven Jenkins ready for his final audition at right guard
Bears’ Nick Morrow in the right place at the right time
Bears, Justin Fields looking for success at scene of last year’s low point
Bears hoping CB Kyler Gordon can minimize, cover up rookie mistakes
Mike Martz: Bears’ offense might be NFL’s least talented since 0-16 Lions
Bears LT Braxton Jones practices vs. Robert Quinn as star pass rushers loom
The Latest
Kenwood’s Kahlil Tate (11) and Oamrion Lewis (13) celebrate Tate’s touchdown against Simeon last season.
High School Football
CPS vs. suburbs: Previewing Saturday’s tripleheader at Gately Stadium
Three of the Public League’s top teams take on suburban powers on Saturday at Gately Stadium.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Music of the Baroque music director Jane Glover and the orchestra.&nbsp;
Music
Music of the Baroque marking pavilion debut at Ravinia with celebration of Haydn, Bach
The relaxed atmosphere at Ravinia is ideal to present audiences with new styles or periods of music with which they might not be familiar, like the sounds of the 17th and 18th centuries in which Music of the Baroque specializes.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Dr. Jorge Prieto, Chairman of the Department of Family Practice at Cook County Hospital, poses for a photo in 1975.
Chicago History
This week in history: Dr. Jorge Prieto makes house calls
A prominent physician and advocate for Chicago’s Mexican American community, Prieto worked hard to make health care available to the city’s Spanish-speaking residents. He died Aug. 21, 2001.
By Alison Martin
 
Jim DeRogatis at his Northwest Side home with boxes of his research on R. Kelly, about whom he first reported in 2000, when he was pop music critic for the Sun-Times.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly: Tale of the tape; reporter Jim DeRogatis recounts how it began
Three teams of criminal defense lawyers have tried to cast doubt on the origins of the central video, questioning who gave it to me before the Chicago Sun-Times turned it over to the police. Here’s the story behind the tape.
By Jim DeRogatis
 
Lana Batochir speaks about her recovery from a boating accident that severed her feet.
News
After ‘Playpen’ boat accident severed her feet, woman talks about her recovery. ‘Momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs’
“I know she’s going to accept me,” Lana Batochir said about her 6-year-old daughter, who still hasn’t been told about the Aug. 13 incident. “And hopefully she’ll think it’s cool.”
By David Struett
 