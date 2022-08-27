Analyzing the Bears’ win vs. Browns

CLEVELAND— Breaking down the highs and lows of the Bears’ last preseason game— a 21-20 win — before the Sept. 11 season opener:

Undefeated

Thanks in part to cornerback Greg Stroman breaking up a two-point conversion pass with two-and-a-half minutes to play, the Bears finished the preseason undefeated for the first time since they went 4-0 in 1994. Though the 1994 Bears won a playoff game, preseason performance is typically not a prelude to greatness. Last year’s Super Bowl contestants went 1-5 in 2021 exhibitions.

“It’s showing progression,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “We’ve talked about it and said it, but now you’re starting to see it.”

Dante: inferno?

Receiver Dante Pettis made his claim for a 53-man roster spot, catching three passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. He also returned two punts for 17 yards.

“The more you can do, coaches love that,” he said.

Pettis’ opportunity has come at the expense of fellow vet Tajae Sharpe, who hasn’t practiced since a standout opener against the Chiefs.

Doink

Bears kicker Cairo Santos, who had made all four preseason field goal attempts entering Saturday’s game, had a chance to ice the game and didn’t. With eight minutes left and the Bears up seven, he lined up for a 48-yard field goal — and hit the left upright.